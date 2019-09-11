Obinna Anochil-Killen's latest Division I offer has come from the University of Cincinnati.
Killen Tweeted out the news on Monday evening.
"Blessed to pick up an offer from the University of Cincinnati," he Tweeted.
Killen, a 6-foot-9 All-State center at Chapmanville Regional High School, had received recent Division I offers from the University of Dayton and New Mexico.
Killen, who has led the Tigers to back-to-back Class AA state championships, also has recent Division I offers from Drexel and Kent State.
His other known scholarship offers have come from Temple, George Mason, Robert Morris, South Florida, Rhode Island, Evansville, Old Dominion. Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall, Ohio, Akron and East Tennessee State.
Cincinnati has a rich basketball tradition and was former coached by WVU's Bob Huggins.
The Bearcats, a member of the American Athletic Conference, were the NCAA Tournament National Champions in 1961 and 1962 and were national runner-ups in 1963.
Cincy has six Final Four appearances with the last one being in 1992. The Bearcats have made it to the Elite Eight eight times and the Sweet Sixteen 13 times.
The most famous former Bearcat player was Oscar Robertson (1957-60) who scored 2,973 points, still a school record, before embarking on a stellar 15-year NBA career with the Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings) and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.