It was a heck of a weekend for Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Chapmanville Regional High School's highly sought after rising senior basketball star landed three Division I scholarship offers.
The 6-foot-9 center Tweeted out the third on Saturday, an offer from South Florida.
"Blessed to pick up an offer from USF," he Tweeted.
Also over the weekend, Killen announced he had received offers from Rhode Island and Evansville.
Killen, a First-Team All-State selection the last two years in Class AA, Tweeted those out on Friday.
"Blessed to pick up an offer from Rhode Island University," Killen said. "Blessed to pick up another offer from Evansville University."
Killen already has several other Division I offers on the table from other various schools such as Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall, East Tennessee State, Ohio University and Akron to name just a few.
Killen, a fantastic rim protector, nearly had a triple-double in Chapmanville Regional's 60-46 win over Fairmont in the Class AA state championship game with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.
Chapmanville (26-2), making its fourth straight trip to the state tournament and third appearance in a row in the state finals, closed out another storybook championship season on winning streaks of 48 against in-state competition dating back to 2017, and of 15 games in a row overall.
Killen joined teammates Andrew Shull and Devin Collins on the all-tournament team.
