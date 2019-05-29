Obinna Anochili-Killen has landed two more Division I offers in recent days.
Chapmanville Regional High School's highly sought after rising senior basketball star received offers from George Mason and Robert Morris to join the ever growing list.
The 6-foot-9 center Tweeted out the news on Monday.
"Blessed to pick up an offer from George Mason University," he Tweeted.
Killen's AAU team, the Wildcats Select, said in a Tweet he also had an offer from Robert Morris.
Killen, a Class AA First-Team All-State selection the last two years and a member of Chapmanville's back-to-back state championship teams, had just recently received four Division I offers from South Florida, Rhode Island, Evansville and Old Dominion. Killen already had several other Division I offers on the table from other various schools such as Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall, East Tennessee State, Ohio University and Akron.
Killen averaged 16 points a game last season for the Tigers and is a top-notch defender, shot blocker and rebounder.
Killen nearly had a triple-double in Chapmanville's 60-46 win over Fairmont in the Class AA state championship game with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks,
Chapmanville (26-2), making its fourth straight trip to the state tournament and third appearance in a row in the state finals, closed out another storybook championship season on winning streaks of 48 against in-state competition dating back to 2017, and of 15 games in a row overall.
Killen joined teammates Andrew Shull and Devin Collins on the all-tournament team.
George Mason, located in Fairfax Virginia, is famous for reaching the Final Four in 2006 as a mid-major, getting wins over Michigan State, North Carolina, Wichita State and top seed UConn, before falling to Florida in the Final Four.
The Patriots have reached the NCAA Tournament twice since then, losing a first-round game to Notre Dame in 2008 and topping Villanova in 2011 and then getting ousted by No. 1 seed Ohio State.
George Mason has reached the NCAA Tournament six times with other appearances in 1989, 1999 and 2001.
Robert Morris, located in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, have reached the NCAA Tournament eigth times and have a 2-8 record.
The Colonels most recently advanced in 2015 winning a First Four game against North Florida and then falling to top seed Duke.
Robert Morris also made it to the Big Dance in 1982, 1983, 1989, 1990, 1992, 2009 and 2010.
