The offers keep rolling in for Obinna Anochili-Killen.
Chapmanville Regional High School's highly sought after rising senior basketball star landed another Division I scholarship offer on Tuesday as Old Dominion University became the latest school to join in on the growing list.
The 6-foot-9 center tweeted out the news on Tuesday evening.
"Blessed to pick up an offer from Old Dominion University," he Tweeted.
Killen, a Class AA First-Team All-State selection the last two years and a member of Chapmanville's back-to-back state championship teams, had just recently received a trio of Division I offers from South Florida, Rhode Island and Evansville.
Killen already has several other Division I offers on the table from other various schools such as Virginia Commonwealth (VCU), Penn State, Marshall, East Tennessee State, Ohio University and Akron to name just a few.
Killen averaged 16 points a game last season for the Tigers and is a top-notch defender, shot bloacker and rebounder.
Killen nearly had a triple-double in Chapmanville's 60-46 win over Fairmont in the Class AA state championship game with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks,
Chapmanville (26-2), making its fourth straight trip to the state tournament and third appearance in a row in the state finals, closed out another storybook championship season on winning streaks of 48 against in-state competition dating back to 2017, and of 15 games in a row overall.
Killen joined teammates Andrew Shull and Devin Collins on the all-tournament team.
Old Dominion University is a member of Conference USA and a league rival of Marshall.
Located in Norfolk, Virginia, ODU is one of the largest universities in the Commonwealth of Virginia with 24,670 students.
The Monarchs joined Conference USA in 2013 and were this year's conference tournament champions.
ODU has an impressive basketball tradition as the Monarchs have been selected for postseason play 20 times since moving up to Division I in 197677, eight by the NCAA and 10 by the NIT. Old Dominion was a NIT quarterfinalist three times in 1979, 2006 and 2015.
Old Dominion lost 61-48 to Purdue in this first round of this year's NCAA Tournament.
The Monarchs have advanced to the second round of the NCAA tourney four times in 1986, 1995, 2019 and 2011. In the '86 season, the Monarchs beat West Virginia 75-64 in an opening round game before falling to Duke, 89-61.
The '95 team was an 89-81 triple-overtime winner over Villanova. The 2010 team won 51-50 over Notre Dame in an opening round contest.
Previously a Division II school, ODU won the national championship in 1975.
Old Dominion has produced nine NBA players, notably Chris Gatling, who played from 1991-2002 and was an 1997 NBA All-Star. Current Atlanta Hawk Kent Bazemore played at ODU.
