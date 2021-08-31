LOGAN — Logan High School’s 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class includes Aaron Oliver, Michael Murphy and Alisa L. Meade.
The trio will be honored on Thursday evening at the Logan Hall of Fame banquet at the Logan Country Club and will also be recognized on Friday night before the Logan/Sissonville football game at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The following are biographical sketches of the Hall of Fame trio as provided by Logan High School:
Alisa L. Meade
Alisa L. Meade, a 1986 Logan High School graduate, played softball at Logan High School from 1984-86 and was a member of the Lady Cats’ 1986 state championship softball team, coached by Randy Robinette.
It was the first ever state softball crown for Logan.
In Meade’s years on the softball team, Logan posted a 52-0 record.
Meade also played basketball and was the Logan Junior High School homecoming queen in 1983. She was named All-County in basketball.
Meade, a second baseman, was named to the All-State team and All-Tournament team in softball and was Honorable Mention All-State in basketball in 1985.
Meade has two sons — Jarod Gordon, 33, and Trevor Meade, 26. She also has two grandchildren — Luke, 2, and Willow, 1.
Michael Murphy
Michael Murphy lettered in football and track from 1962-64 at Logan High School.
He was named co-captain of the 1964 Logan football team and was selected to play in both the West Virginia vs. Kentucky and West Virginia vs. Virginia high school all-star games.
He was later named First-Team All-Southern , All-State Honorable Mention and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Mid-American team in ‘64.
Murphy was also a boxer and was an AAU heavyweight champion and in 1965 was a West Virginia Golden Gloves champion.
In addition, Murphy was a long distance runner and was selected to run in the 100th Boston Marathon.
In 1985, he finished the 100-mile Leadville race and a year later was a participant in the Western State 100-mile race.
In 1987-1989, Murphy participated in three other 100-mile races, and in 1990 was featured on NBC.
In later years, he continued to run for charity events, including a 100-mile snowshoe race in Alaska that raised $30,000 for Kyle Ripton’s charity.
In 2004, he ran another 100-mile race in Alaska and helped raise $15,000 for Dyslexic Thundering Camp in Baltimore.
Another race in 2017 from Bluefield, Va., to the West Virginia/Kentucky state line helped promote Child Abuse and Neglect and raised $4,000 for the West Virginia Children’s Home Society.
Aaron Oliver
Aaron Oliver played baseball at Logan High School from 1992-95 at hit the first ever home run at Logan’s Roger Gertz Field.
He was named to the All-State baseball team in 1993, 1994 and 1995 and was a member of Coach Roger Gertz’s 1994 Class AAA state championship team.
Oliver also played football and basketball at Logan and was the 1995 Valedictorian.
He later went to school at West Virginia State University and earned a Bachelor’s of Science in chemistry.
Oliver played baseball at West Virginia State as well and went in with a bang there, as his first two hits were home runs.
Oliver was also a Presidential Scholarship recipient.
Oliver has a wife, Angelina Oliver and a daughter, Faith Oliver.