LOGAN - Trent Orso was the hero for the Logan High School baseball team in Monday night's 3-2, 8-inning over Lincoln County at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field.
With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Orso stepped to the plate and delivered the game-winning hit, an RBI single to left on a 1-2 pitch, lifting the Wildcats to victory over the Class AA sectional rival Panthers.
Orso was 2-for-4 in the game for Logan, which improved to 9-7 on the season.
"It's the most excitement I've seen out of our team this year," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "It was a tremendous game by both teams. Timely hitting by both teams as well. The turning point of the game was Dawson Beckett getting out of a bases loaded jam with nobody out."
Beckett was the starter for Logan, pitching seven innings and getting a no decision. He allowed two earned runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks. Peyton Branham pitched the eighth and was credited with the win. He fanned two LCHS batters.
Braydon McClung was 2-for-3 for Logan.
Korbin Bostic, Beckett and Michael Hall all added hits.
Logan won it in the eighth as Jarron Glick started off the frame with a leadoff walk. He was sacrificed over to second base by Branham and then scored on Orso's game-winning hit.
Logan outhit the Panthers 7-5 and neither team committed an error.
Both teams plated a run in the first inning and Lincoln County added one in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Logan tied it 2-2 with a run in the last half of the sixth inning.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play at Wayne on Tuesday night before hosting Sissonville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Logan hosts Westside on Thursday at 7 and Belfry, Kentucky on Friday at 7. Logan hosts Scott on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.