It’s still mid-winter and late January snow may still be on the ground but thoughts are looking ahead to spring and the baseball season.
It’s a funny thought indeed because basketball season hasn’t even started yet in the state of West Virginia.
With the delay to basketball season to early March at the order of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, 2021 is shaping up to be just as crazy of a year as 2020 was when the entire spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The basketball and baseball seasons will have a few weeks of overlap and tough decisions will have to be made for many of the multi-sports athletes.
A somewhat abbreviated basketball season is to stretch well into April with the state tournament set to be played April 27-May 1 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Baseball season is slated to begin in mid-April.
“We’ll have better weather. We won’t have our first game until April 15 instead of around March 17,” Chapmanville Regional High School baseball coach Josh Rakes said. “Weather-wise you will miss that first month of colder temperatures and the snow. It gets cold on our field up on that hill in the month of March.”
Rakes said he’s putting the finishing touches on the Tigers’ 2021 baseball schedule but with all the uncertainty, it’s still making things difficult.
“I have the majority of the schedule done but it’s a fluid situation now,” he said. “There’s a lot of unknowns.”
With the overlap, some athletes will have to choose sports or possibly play baseball later in the season.
“Everybody is in the same situation,” Rakes said. “Some of the players will have to decide they are going to do. They can try to play both or focus on one or the other but those will be tough decisions for kids to have to make. So I don’t know but who knows? The first thing is trying to get basketball season started but who knows what’s going to happen there.”
With the delayed start to the season, Rakes said the baseball season will stretch well into June with the state tournament set to begin on June 24. The state tournament, held at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park, normally runs the first week on June.
“It’s going to be interesting to see because we will lose a week or more of time,” Rakes said. “But we will still be able to play 32 regular season games. On top of overlapping with basketball we’ll have to get four or five games in in a week in order to get to 32 games. Normally, our sectionals will start the second week of May. This year, they are the last week of May. That’s good weather-wise because it will be much warmer for baseball. The state tournament this time will begin on June 24. We’ll have better weather.”
Rakes said conditioning might be allowed once basketball practices are allowed to begin in mid-February.
“Once basketball season starts as far as I know we will be able to start off-season conditioning,” he said. “Then after that we can start practice but who knows what that’s going to look like. Everything has changed so much and it’s hard to make plans.”
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.