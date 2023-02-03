Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

One of the biggest high school basketball events of the season is ready to tip off on Monday, Feb. 6, with three full days of great matchups taking place at West Virginia State University.

You can watch every game live on the Gazette-Mail website, Facebook page, or through the HD Media app on your smartphone or TV.

