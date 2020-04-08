Baseball has helped get America through some of its most troubled times. It got us through two World Wars, the Great Depression and the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
As we stand now, our ballparks are empty across the nation as we battle the spread of COVID-19.
Major League Baseball’s season is delayed. College baseball seasons have already been canceled. Our high school parks also stand idle, at least for the foreseeable future.
We are living in unprecedented and scary times as uncertainty looms on the horizon.
Our economy has ground to a halt. Unemployment has skyrocketed, at least temporarily.
But someday, baseball will be back. America will be back. Our regular lives will be back.
But never will we take our national pastime, our freedom and liberty or anything else for that matter, for granted.
Baseball and the coming of early spring brings hope to many every year. It’s a new season of optimism and a new beginning. It’s seeing the beautiful green grass and hearing the pop of the catcher’s mitt after a sharp fastball.
It’s the yells of “Come on blue,” from the bleachers.
At Logan High School, it’s the sound of Coach Kevin Gertz’s booming voice, barking out orders to his ballplayers well in earshot and loud and clear to the entire crowd.
It’s also the aroma of those concession stand burgers and hot dogs which seems to fill the entire Roger E. Gertz ballpark. Its those dreaded foul balls, slicing behind the backstop and onto the creek bed, being chased by freshman players.
Down at Man High School, it’s seeing a towering home run crushed over the short porch in right field and into the parking lot.
At Chapmanville, it’s the sound of “Center Field,” blaring all across Ted Ellis Field, and those tasty Walking Tacos back at the concession stand.
It’s only early April but we are all missing baseball already.
I know I certainly am. There will be baseball played again, both locally and nationally, but no one knows when that will be. But we will never take baseball for granted again.
Baseball is our national pastime and we love it. It’s our game.
And that love for the game stretches to the movie theaters.
Some of the best sports movies of all time are about baseball.
There are many. So many.
Many are nostalgic. Many are funny and many are dramatic. Many remind us to our childhood.
So here’s my list of my top 10 baseball movies of all time.
Remember, there’s no crying in baseball.
1) Field of Dreams (1989). “If you build it, he will come.”
That’s the memorable line in the 1989 smash hit, Field of Dreams, my favorite baseball movie of all time.
The movie stars Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer who hears voices in his head and instinctively builds a baseball park in his cornfield amid losing his farm due to bankruptcy.
Ray is troubled by the past with his relationship with his late father John Kinsella, a baseball crazed man and a former minor leaguer.
Upon building the baseball field, eight members of 1919 Chicago White Sox, of the infamous Black Sox scandal, appear, with the first being Shoeless Joe Jackson.
Others follow, including Ray’s own father, and the ghosts play a series of games that only Ray, his wife, his daughter and writer Terrance Mann (James Earl Jones) can see.
The movie tugs at your emotional strings, especially for those of you who love baseball and who have lost your father.
At the end of the movie, father and son play catch again on the lighted field. Behind them, hundreds and hundreds of cars are seen approaching the field in a massive traffic jam which stretches for miles.
Costner, Jones and Burt Lancaster, who played the character of Moonlight Graham, are brilliant
In 2017, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant..”
The movie is also the second of Costner’s trilogy of baseball movies, which also includes Bull Durham and For Love of the Game.
2) Bull Durham (1988). The infamous and ridiculous mound conversion. Managerial motivation tactics. The miserable bus rides throughout the hot summer months in the Carolinas. The low pay. The groupies. And the cruddy old ballparks in cruddy towns.
The 1988 classic, Bull Durham, gives you a glimpse into the real life of the not-so-glorious minor leagues of the 1980s as the “lolly-gagging” Durham Bulls’ players trod out a season and dream of playing in “The Show.”
The movie has lot to offer. There’s plenty of laughs and even romance too in a love triangle between baseball groupie, “Church of Baseball” member and man-hungry Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon), veteran minor league journeyman and catcher Crash Davis (Kevin Costner) and Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh (Tim Robbins), a promising young rookie pitcher with “a million dollar arm but a five cent head.”
Jenny Roberts also stars as the gorgeous blonde-haired Millie, one of Annie’s friends, a Bulls’ groupie and one who also loves baseball. Her daddy bought the Bulls’ brand new scoreboard and makes sure the manager, Skip Riggins (Trey Wilson), knows it as he contemplates banning her from the ballpark after Nuke’s pregame locker room “warm-up” with her.
“What do we need a scoreboard for? We ain’t scored any runs all year,” the Skip quips back.
The movie also explores a word you never ever call the umpire.
3) Eight Men Out (1988). Eight Men Out was the outstanding 1988 dramatization which explored the 1919 Black Sox Scandal, when eight members of the Chicago White Sox took money from gamblers to throw the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.
The movie was filmed at the historic Bush Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and has a star studded cast including John Cusack, Charlie Sheen, James Read, Christopher Lloyd and D.B. Sweeney.
Of note was the actual ball-playing of the actors — Cusack, Sweeney and Sheen — particularly. It all looked believable.
Writer and Director John Sayles told the Chicago Tribute that he hired them not because they were rising stars but “because of their ball-playing talent.”
The movie was a trip back in time — an era when baseball players chewed tobacco, tossed their small gloves on the field and left them there between innings, and when there were no radio and TV media covering the games, only newspaper reporters.
4) The Sandlot (1993). For anyone who played baseball with neighborhood kids, The Sandlot is a nostalgic treat and trip back in time to a simpler life in America.
The movie tells the story of a group of young kids playing baseball on a sandlot field in 1962 California.
James Earl Jones stars as neighbor Mr. Mertle, a man who has many fond memories of baseball, an owner of a 1927 ball signed by the New York Yankees and also the owner of the ball-chomping dog Hercules.
5) The Bad News Bears (1976). The 1970s was a different time, a politically incorrect time.
It was a time when Little League coaches brought coolers full of beer to the dugout and smoked cigars.
The original Bad News Bears has many comedic elements and brings back a lot of memories for those of you old enough who played Little League baseball in the 1970s and into the 80s.
Walter Matthau stars as Morris Buttermaker, a former minor leaguer, an alcoholic and the manager of the Bears, a group of social outcast kids and also the worst team and laughingstocks of the entire league.
Buttermaker builds his team throughout the season and adds Amanda Whurlizer (Tatum O’Neal), a girl pitcher with a nasty curveball, and also Kelly Leak (Jackie Earle Haley), a local rebel hooligan, who can hit the ball better than anyone in the entire league.
The Bears steady improve and in the end. Buttermaker realizes is not about winning or losing. It’s about kids having fun and enjoying the game.
The Bad News Bears is often rude and profane but offers a lot of realism to the time period in the world of Little League Baseball and a glimpse into 1970s culture whether it be the cars, fashion
Of note is the movie’s score, which uses classical music elements from the opera Carmen as well as the 1812 Overature by Tchaikovsky.
The movie spawned two sequels, a TV series and an awful remake in 2005.
6) A League of Their Own (1992). While we were fighting World War II, with the Major Leagues struggling to field teams and many of the minor leagues shut down, women stepped up to the plate and formed the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League in the 1940s.
The outstanding 1992 movie, A League of Their Own, chronicals the league’s humble beginnings.
The movie, directed by the late Penny Marshall, stars Tom Hanks as fictional grizzled former Major League standout Jimmy Dugan.
Hanks has the one-liner, “There’s no crying in baseball!”
He treats his players terribly, and doesn’t take it seriously at the beginning, often coming to the ballpark drunk. But that all changes and he grows to respect his girls and the talent they have.
Gena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty and Rosie O’Donnell star as four of the Racine Peaches.
The movie brought women’s sports to light and was a historic look back to the long forgotten professional league. Back then, it was “unlady-like,” for women to play sports. In the last 50 years since Title IX legislation in 1972, women’s athletics have come a long way.
7) The Natural (1984). The Natural stars Robert Redford as Roy Hobbs, an aging player who gets one last shot with the fictional New York Knights, a team that sits in last place.
The team rallies, and a bleeding Hobbs hits a towering home run with the bat boys’ lucky bat, “The Savoy Special.” which hits the light tower in right field, winning the game against the Pirates in the ninth inning and advancing the Knights to the World Series.
The dramatic musical score is especially memorable.
8) Major League (1989). “Juuuuuuust a bit outside.”
Major League is a 1989 comedy and follows the exploits of this fictionalized Cleveland Indians baseball team, a rag-tag bunch of has-beens and losers.
The team’s owner wants to move the team to Miami and has every intention of making the Indians the worst team in baseball or order to take the team to Florida.
Team team, made up of Willie Mays Hayes (Wesley Snipes), Jake Taylor (Tom Berenger), Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn (Charlie Sheen) and others have other ideas.
9) Pride of the Yankees (1942). Pride of the Yankees is a 1942 movie about New York Yankees star Lou Gehrig (Gary Cooper), who died at the age of 37, just one year before the movie’s release from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), what later became known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease.”
Babe Ruth, a teammate an rival of Gehrig’s, played himself. He passed away six years later due to caner.
10) 42 (2013). The 2013 film 42 explores the early Major League career of Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman), who broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, becoming the first African-American player to play in the big leagues in the modern era and the first since the 1880s.
Harrison Ford plays Branch Rickey, the Dodgers’ owner, who first signed Robinson to a minor league contract with the Montreal Expos in Canada before bringing him to Brooklyn.
Andre Holland plays newspaper reporter Wendell Smith, an African-American journalist who writes about Robinson.
Robinson overcomes hostility and racism and helps the Dodgers reach the National League pennant and berth in the World Series.
HONORABLE MENTION: Cobb (1994), For Love of the Game (1999), Angels in the Outfield (1994), Rookie of the Year (1993), The Rookie (2002).
All good movies and worth a look.