The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - Yasiel Puig's homer stole the show early against his former Los Angeles teammates. But Joc Pederson had the last word for the Dodgers.
Pederson hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, pointing into the Dodger dugout and thumping his chest as he left the box, triggering a huge celebration.
His big blow rallied the Dodgers to a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds Monday night in Clayton Kershaw's season debut.
"It was a nice outcome," Pederson said. "I got it pretty good."
Raisel Iglesias (0-3) walked pinch-hitter David Freese leading off before Pederson homered over the right field wall. The Reds had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning on former teammate Matt Kemp's RBI single with two outs.
"When it comes to in between the lines and winning a ballgame, it doesn't matter who is on the other side," Pederson said of facing his ex-teammates.
Retired broadcaster Vin Scully had Dodger Stadium buzzing with a surprise pregame appearance to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day.
Kershaw then gave Los Angeles a lift, even though the three-time Cy Young Award winner didn't factor into the decision. Kershaw had been bothered by left shoulder inflammation in spring training. The left-hander allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked none.
Closer Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the win after giving up Kemp's go-ahead single.
Puig made his presence felt immediately, hammering a two-run shot - his 50th career blast at Dodger Stadium - in the first off Kershaw that gave the Reds a 2-0 lead. Puig received a mix of boos and cheers.
Puig and Kemp are just two of five former Dodgers on the Reds' roster.
The Dodgers lost NL home run leader Cody Bellinger in the third when he got drilled on the right kneecap by a 95 mph pitch from Luis Castillo, who waited to catch Bellinger's eye at first and signal an apology before he resumed pitching.
Bellinger was knocked down and eventually hobbled to first base. He stayed there until Castillo got the last two outs of the innings via strikeout. Bellinger was replaced by Alex Verdugo in right field. X-rays after the game were negative.
Bellinger leads the NL with nine homers, 22 runs, 22 RBIs and a .424 batting average.
His ground-rule double into the right field corner left the Dodgers trailing 2-1 in the first.
Castillo gave up a bases-loaded walk to A.J. Pollock that tied it at 2 in the fifth.
CARDINALS 9, REDS 5: For Marcell Ozuna, the atmosphere in the Estadio de Beisbol de Monterrey made it feel like a home game. Not in St. Louis, but back in the Dominican Republic.
Ozuna hit two home runs and Matt Carpenter connected for a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning that sent the Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 Sunday for a split of their two-game series in Mexico.
"I liked the crowd here, it's like in my country, it's kind of the same the energy," Ozuna said. "It's my first time in Monterrey and it feels good, the passion and the feel for the game that they have."
Ozuna has four home runs in his last five games along with eight RBIs.
"I'm sure it was a comfortable feeling for him. I know it was for me," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "It's an atmosphere that all Latin players enjoy, I'm sure I did."
The stadium didn't sell out for either game. But on both days, fans were noisy throughout the game, and the PA system blasted Latin music at every opportunity, creating a fiesta-like atmosphere.
"It felt like a winter league game there and I was trying to give my best to them," Ozuna said.
Tyler O'Neill also homered for St. Louis. Yasiel Puig hit his first home run for the Reds and Jesse Winker hit his second in two days.
The Cardinals saluted the fans after the win and gave away their hats. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will play twice at this stadium in early May - Major League Baseball has committed to bring regular-season games to Mexico until 2021.
It was 4-all when Carpenter opened the seventh with his second home run of the season, tagging Amir Garrett (1-1). Ozuna hit a solo homer off Jared Hughes and Jose Martinez capped the five-run inning with a two-run single that made it 9-4.
"Amir has been doing a great job and he has been pitching very well," Reds manager David Bell said. "It was a huge hit in the game for them. After that Jared came in to finish the right-handers and it just did not work out today."
Ozuna hit a three-run homer and O'Neill added a solo drive as the Cardinals took a 4-0 lead in the first off Anthony DeSclafini.
The Reds rallied to tie it with a four-run fifth off Miles Mikolas. An error by Carpenter at third base set up an RBI double by Michael Lorenzen, and Winker's three-run drive tied it.
Winker has hit four home runs in his last five games.
Puig homered in the eighth to make it 9-5 and the Reds loaded the bases, but Jordan Hicks retired pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer on a grounder to escape.
Hicks closed for this third save. John Gant (3-0) pitched one inning.
REDS 5, CARDINALS 2: There were fireworks this time, too, after Derek Dietrich homered.
Fortunately for Dietrich and the Cincinnati Reds, it was all in good fun.
Dietrich hit a tiebreaking homer off Adam Wainwright in the seventh inning and added a two-run triple as the Reds won their fourth in a row, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Saturday night.
The start of the two-game series marked the first time either team had played in the regular season in Mexico. A raucous crowd of 16,886 fans gathered at Estadio de Beisbol de Monterrey and turned the game into a fiesta that lasted for more than three hours and ended with fireworks.