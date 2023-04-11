Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN - The Chapmanville softball team traveled to county rival Man on Monday evening and used a combined no-hitter from Latosha Perry and Chloe Murphy as well as a four-run seventh inning to beat the Lady Billies by a final score of 5-0.

The game was scoreless until a sacrifice from the Lady Tigers' Hannah Miller put the visitors up 1-0 in the top of the fifth frame.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you