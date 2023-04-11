MAN - The Chapmanville softball team traveled to county rival Man on Monday evening and used a combined no-hitter from Latosha Perry and Chloe Murphy as well as a four-run seventh inning to beat the Lady Billies by a final score of 5-0.
The game was scoreless until a sacrifice from the Lady Tigers' Hannah Miller put the visitors up 1-0 in the top of the fifth frame.
Then, in the road half of the seventh, Chapmanville tacked on four huge insurance runs thanks to a triple by Miller, an RBI double from Emma Muncy, and then run-scoring singles by Laken Parks and Brooke Christian to extend their lead to five.
Parks (one RBI) and Evy Altizer both had two hits for the Lady Tigers. Miller (two RBI, one triple), Muncy (one RBI, one double), Christian (one RBI), Erica Sigmon and Chloe Murphy each had one hit.
Chapmanville pitchers Latosha Perry (three innings, no hits, no ER, two walks) and Chloe Murphy (four innings, 10 Ks, one walk, no hits, no ER) combined to no-hit the Lady Billies. The latter suffered a wrist injury last year and didn't start throwing until about two or three weeks ago, according to Lady Tigers' head coach Ronnie Ooten.
Murphy's first game back was Chapmanville's 10-1 win at Wayne last Saturday.
Morgan Cooper, Peyton Lusk, and Melody Rozzell each drew a walk for Man at the plate.
Cooper took the hill for the Lady Hillbillies and threw seven frames with 10 Ks of her own and two walks. She surrendered five earned runs and nine hits.
Ooten couldn't have been happier that his team put up four runs in the seventh inning against a pitcher of Cooper's caliber.
"When you hit off of pitchers like that and hit like we did that seventh inning, you can't ask for no better than that," Ooten said. "Some of the kids come through and hadn't been hitting early. Laken (Parks) hadn't been hitting real good, and she come out and hit real good today. I'm tickled to death with the win. I was kind of worried about this game because I knew what kind of pitcher they had."
Score by innings:
CRHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 - 5 9 0
MHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.