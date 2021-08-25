PHELPS, Ky. — The Phelps Hornets will be full of youth in the 2021 season as they are looking to replace 10 seniors that were lost to graduation a season ago.
“We’re going to be a little bit younger than what we’ve had in the past few years,” head coach Andrew West said. “Last year we graduated 10 seniors, nine of them started for us but all 10 played. So we’re going to be a young team but we’re going to continue to be physical and to just get better and grow every day. And that’s all I can expect out of them.”
One of the 10 seniors lost in the Class of 2020 was Phelps all-time leading rusher Dominick Francis, who did a little but of everything for the Hornets a season ago as he made the switch to quarterback for his senior season.
Francis delivered like he had throughout his career in blue-and-white as he rushed for 1,179 yards and 12 touchdowns in only eight games while passing for 604 yards through the air and five more scores.
West, who is entering his third season leading the Phelps program, says that sophomore Stevie Todd Layne will be taking over the reigns at quarterback this season.
“Stevie Todd (Layne) is going to have to really step up for us in this QB role this season,” West said of his young signal caller. “He stepped up for me last year at linebacker as a freshman so I’m hoping he steps into this QB role and accepts it and just excels at it.”
Layne, who stands at 5’10” and weighs 185 lbs., has impressed so far in the offseason in 7 on 7 passing scrimmages and preseason camp. He played sparingly under center as a freshman as he ended the season 17-32 passing for 152 total yards and two passing touchdowns.
The good news for the young quarterback is the Hornets return their top wide receiver from a year ago in senior Cainan Land. Land caught 22 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns last season in the run heavy offense.
In the backfield, senior Bryson Locklear and junior Bryson Layne is expected to step in and take some carries from the halfback position while senior Brayden Chapman will be stepping in at fullback.
Despite the overall youth on the team, the Hornets are experienced up front on the line of scrimmage as they return several experienced linemen. Seniors Landon Dotson (6’3”, 260 lbs.) and Kenseth Ratliff (5’11”, 230 lbs.) along with sophomores Johnny Prater (5’10”, 240 lbs.), Caden Stiltner (6’ 0”, 230 lbs.), and Gaige Runyon (5’11”, 220 lbs.) among others are expected to contribute blocking for the Phelps offense in 2021.
“We’ve got a pretty experienced line this year which is always a plus,” West said. “We’ve got a couple young guys, one being freshman Logan Hurley who is 6’2”, 310 lbs. We’re going to need him to step up big time this year and learn from some of these older kids on the line.”
Just like most of the small rural schools in Class A, the Phelps program suffers from a low number of players as only 24 are on this seasons roster which causes many of the players to be to-way players and play both sides of the ball.
Dotson, Ratliff, Locklear, Land, Layne, and Chapman will all be key two-way players that will impact the game offensively and defensively.
“I don’t think that there’s anybody in the eastern part of Kentucky that can block him Landon (Dotson), he’s truly an animal up front,” West said. “And then I’ve got Brayden Chapman at middle linebacker, Kenzeth Ratliff also back at D-line. Stevie Todd is back at linebacker, Bryson Locklear is back at safety, and then Cainan Land is just an athlete I can put all over the field. We’ve got some pieces this year, we just don’t have much depth.”
After only playing eight total games a season ago finishing with a 1-7 record, Phelps returns to a full 10-game schedule this season which features six opponents that were not on the slate last year.
The key games on the slate are no question the district matchups that come late in the year against Class A powers Pikeville, Hazard, and Sayre. Sayre is led by Marshall QB commit Cole Pennington who is the son of former Herd and NFL standout Chad Pennington.
The Hornets will also play games against in-state schools Prestonsburg, Betsy Layne, East Ridge, and Pineville as well as three games against out-of-state opponents in Tolsia and Tug Valley from West Virginia and a matchup with the Rebels of nearby Hurley High School out of Virginia.
“I’ve got the toughest district in the state there’s no question with Pikeville, Hazard, and Sayre, those are all really good programs,” West said. “Pikeville has been on a good run for the past several years, and then Hazard beat Pikeville last season. It’s been rough with our district play, but I feel like our regular season schedule away from the district games is to prepare us for those tough district opponents…I’ve also tried to schedule a few more Class A teams, teams that are similar to us in size. Rather than having to go against teams that have 60 players and just have more depth than us, and then we are gassed by the 4th quarter…I’m excited about this season’s schedule.”
West, who has been at Phelps since 2018 when he joined the staff of former coach David Jones as offensive coordinator has guided the Hornets to a 5-14 record in his first two seasons but has suffered several close defeats.
He will be assisted this season by coaches Nathan Coleman, Zack Francis, Cameron Smith, and Kenny O’Quinn. Longtime Hornet manager and Phelps staple Marty Casey will also be on the staff once again for what he said will be his 35th year.
Phelps is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 20 in a home game against Pineville. They then will play in the annual Pike County Bowl on Aug. 27 against East Ridge. The Hornets have beat the Warriors the past three occasions, including 47-6 the last time the PCB was played in 2019. Kickoff for that game is 6:30 p.m. at CAM Stadium in Belfry.
The Hornets will then return home to Marty Casey Stadium the following week on Sept. 3 as they will play Prestonsburg for only the second time all-time the first time since 1987.