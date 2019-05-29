HUNTINGTON - It's Hammer time in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Phillies called up former Marshall University pitcher J.D. Hammer on Saturday after placing fellow right-handed reliever Pat Neshek on the injured list because of shoulder pain. Interestingly, the Phillies acquired Hammer from the Colorado Rockies in a 2017 trade for Neshek, who re-signed with Philadelphia that offseason.
Hammer, 24, drove from Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Philadelphia where he caught a flight to Chicago, then took a car to Milwaukee where the Phillies were playing Saturday.
"It's been a whirlwind," Hammer told Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports. "I haven't been able to sleep for the last 24 hours. It's just a dream come true. It's hard to put into words how I feel right now."
Hammer was with Philadelphia's Triple-A club in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. He appeared in just one game with the Iron Pigs after beginning the season at Double-A Reading, Pennsylvania, where he was 1-0 with a 1.77 earned run average in 13 games and 20.1 innings.
Hammer pitched two scoreless innings at Lehigh Valley before being promoted.
A 24th-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hammer signed with the Rockies for a mere $1,000.
Known for a fastball that reaches 96 mph, Hammer has improved his slider and changeup this season.
Philadelphia invited Hammer to Major League Baseball spring training in 2018, but a strained elbow prevented him from pitching and limited him to just 12 games last season.
He was not invited to big league camp this year, but caught the team's attention by dominating in Double-A.
A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Hammer pitched two seasons at Marshall after transferring from Navarro Junior College.
As a senior, hammer started 11 of 14 games in which he appeared and went 4-2 with a 4.88 ERA. As a junior, he went 2-6 and started 12 of 15 games in which he appeared.