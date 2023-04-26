PHOTOS: Herbert Hoover at Logan baseball Apr 26, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Logan's Konner Lowe pitches against Herbert Hoover last Tuesday. Boothe Davis | For the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Aiden Slack dives into second base against Herbert Hoover last Tuesday. Boothe Davis | For the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Konner Lowe scoops up a ground ball against Herbert Hoover last Tuesday. Boothe Davis | For the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Dawson Quick slides into second base against Herbert Hoover last Tuesday. Boothe Davis | For the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Jaxon McClung pitches against Herbert Hoover last Tuesday. Boothe Davis | For the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Dawson Maynard pitches against Herbert Hoover last Tuesday. Boothe Davis | For the Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Cole Blankenship puts down a bunt against Herbert Hoover last Tuesday. Boothe Davis | For the Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan baseball hosted a home matchup against the Herbert Hoover Huskies at Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan last Tuesday. The Wildcats came away with a 7-2 victory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Zoology Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView