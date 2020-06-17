In a few short days the umpire will be yelling “Play Ball” at the Logan Little League’s Paul Hale Field.
The Logan Little League will be starting up on June 22 and will be playing a short, month long modified late regular season.
There will be no all-star tournaments this summer but having any kind of baseball to be played is good news as the nation moves back to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Logan is believed to be the only Little League in the county, and the general region for that matter, to be having actual games this summer.
Logan Little League President Les Goldie said modifications will be made to adhere to the standard six feet social distancing guidelines and alternations have been made to the dugout areas at Paul Hale Field, but just to be able to play ball will mean a lot to the area youth, parents and fans.
Practices are now under way and the abbreviated season is expected to conclude on July 24.
In normal years, this week would begin the usual Little League all-star tournaments — first with the Coach Pitch 7-8-year olds, then with the 9-10s and later the 11-12s.
There will not be any all-star tournaments, however, and Little League Baseball will not have any regional or World Series events this summer at Williamsport, Pa.
There also will not be a state tournament this year. South Charleston played host to the 11-12 state tourney last season at Little Creek Park with the Man All-Stars being state runner-ups.
“We decided to have a short regular season and end it on July 24 because there will still be a lot of families that will still go on vacation toward the end of July,” Goldie said. “We also have football practices and Midget League Football practices that will start on August 1. We talked about all of this. It came down to the district that it was up to the individual leagues whether or not to play.”
Other area Little Leagues had indicated they would have a 2020 season but Logan ended up being the last league standing.
“Initially it was going to be us Chapmanville, Man, Pineville and Oceana,” Goldie said. “We had a meeting in Oceana. We decided to play but the others decided to drop out. I talked to our board and we wanted to get back to some kind of normalcy and being able to let these kids do something besides sitting in the house in fear of COVID-19. We just want to get back to normal.”
Since the other area leagues decided to put things on hold to 2021, the Logan Little League’s numbers have swelled, drawing a few of those players from the other leagues.
“They may have over 200 kids and that’s awesome,” said Logan High School baseball coach Kevin Gertz. “It’s good that they are getting to play. We as an area and as a state and as a country have got to get back to some normalcy.”
Goldie said he’s happy to have those kids as well from outside of the Logan area.
“We now are the only league in our district that is left,” he said. “We picked up somewhere around 23 kids from other areas. Nine or 10 came from Chapmanville, nine or 10 came from Madison and three or four from Tug Valley.”
Goldie said there will not, however, be any T-ball. The two age brackets that will be playing will be the Minor Division (7-9-year-olds) and the Major Division (10-12-year-olds).
“We had T-ball but when the guidelines came out I had the coaches meet with the parents and go over the guidelines that we have to follow,” Goldie said. “We have to do social distancing in the dugout areas. We spent $1,600 with the dugout fences getting those extended and boxed in. In the dugout areas we are required to have the players sit six feet apart. They all just cannot huddle together in the dugout block building now. We had the fence in front of the dugouts that were pretty long already. So we extended it out, and measured it out to where we can have 12 players sit six feet apart inside.”
Other modifications have also been made.
“They are not allowed to touch each other as far as giving high fives,” Goldie said. “At the end of the game they can’t shake hands. They have to stand on the foul line and tip their hats. It’s all with the social distancing. With T-ball, we felt like we could not control that age group as far as the new modifications and the guidelines. If there is a fly ball, you know, sometimes the whole team tries to run together to get the ball.”
Opening Day is set for Monday, June 22 with a 5 p.m. first pitch at Paul Hale Field.
Goldie said if all goes well he hopes to have a 15-game season, weather permitting.