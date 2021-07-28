The season is just around the corner for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
Chapmanville, which went 2-3 last year, opens the season on Aug. 27 at Sissonville.
Regular preseason practices begin on Aug. 2 for Chapmanville, Logan and Man.
The Tigers are expected to use their flex days this week and go right into August.
Last week, the Tigers had a joint practice with Riverside and hosted a seven-team 7-on-7 event.
Brody Dalton returns as the CRHS quarterback. Many others are returning as well.
Drew Berry stepped in at QB in last week’s 7-on-7. Berry is the fourth from the Berry family to play QB at CRHS.
“Drew Berry stepped in at quarterback while Brody Dalton is down south playing baseball,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “We got to see Drew get some reps and progress. We’re excited to get Brody back. A large chunk of our offense will revolve around him. We just need to find the pieces to go around him and to complement him. We feel like we are on the right track with that. Our kids have put in a lot of work in the off-season and now. Our kids just want to play. Last season was miserable for all of us and we just want to go play. We’re excited about that opportunity.”
EVEN RIVALRY: Chapmanville did not play rival Scott in last year’s chaotic 2020 season.
The Tigers and Skyhawks had played each other every year since 1953, breaking a 67-year tradition.
The series is all even at 33-33-1.
The rivalry is set to resume on Sept. 24 at Chapmanville.
The Tigers have won the last five matchups.
CAMP TIME: Chapmanville is scheduled to host the annual Jim Conley Football Camp on Saturday, July 31 at Tiger Stadium.
Chapmanville hosted the Debbie Dingess Football Camp last Saturday at Harts.
Both camps were canceled last year.
BILLIES’ NOTES: Several top Man players return this season, especially in the skilled positions.
However, many of the Billies’ starting linemen have graduated and those holes must be filled.
“We want to get conditioned now so we can go to full speed in August,” Man Coach Harvey Arms said. “We’ll put in some of the things we do so our new kids can get used to how we do things and learn some of our plays and defensive schemes.”
Junior running back Josh Moody, who was injured and missed some action last season, had 62 carries for 322 yards and a score.
Israel Canterbury, a senior this fall, saw action at the beginning of the season before seeing his season cut short due to injury. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jeremiah Harless, a senior, also played QB, and was 25 of 68 in the air for 551 yards with six touchdowns and two picks.
Justin Grimmett, a junior, was Man’s leading receiver with 22 catches for 432 yards and four touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Justin Grimmett had 63 stops and four interceptions last year.
Harless had 54 tackles and three picks. Jayden Moody, a junior, had 32 tackles and an interception. Xander Mullins finished with 37 tackles. Chris Isaacs had 23 stops and a pick.
Man went 4-4 last season and played a tough schedule, taking on 2A Herbert Hoover and 3A George Washington — two opponents that were not on the original schedule.