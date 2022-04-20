CHARLESTON — Evan Plumley had his good stuff on April 15.
The Chapmanville hurler threw six and a third innings giving up just six hits and two runs to lead Chapmanville to a 4-2 win over Capital in Charleston.
Evan Wilson took the hill for Capital.
An error by the Tigers in the opening frame contributed to the Cougars’ first run on a grounder off the bat of Mathew Kuhns as it pushed Wilson home, who originally reached on a single.
Eli Surgoine got the run back for the Tigers as a he got a knock in the third to plate Andrew Farley, who reached on a double to the gap in center.
Farley drove home two in the sixth as Eli Messer and Talan Thomson scored on what was logged an error on Capital (7-5). Brody Dalton’s sac fly scored a run for Chapmanville (7-5), giving them all they would need.
Plumley took the win for Chapmanville while fanning eight Cougars. Farley threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Farley recorded the last two outs to notch a save for Chapmanville.
Wilson was saddled with a hard-luck loss while going seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out six Tigers.
Braylon Moore led Chapmanville with a pair of knocks. Capital had six players with a single hit each.
Chapmanville plays at Scott on April 20 and Capital will play host to Riverside on the same evening.
CHPM — 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 — 4 7 2
CPTL — 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 6 1
Chapmanville hitting — Plumley 1 for 3, Thompson 1 for 3, Thompson 1 for 3, 1 run, Farley 1 for 3 1 run, Moore 2 for 2, Surgoine 1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI
Capital hitting — Kirsch 1 for 4, Wilson 1 for 3, 1 run, Stuck 1 for 2, 1 RBI, Kuhns 1 for 2, Symns 1 for 3, Browning 1 for 2, run
