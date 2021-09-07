POCA -- Staying with their successes from last week, the homestanding Poca Dots again used a balanced offensive attack to earn a workmanlike 52-12 win over Cardinal Conference foe Chapmanville Regional in front of an energized crowd Monday night at O.O. White Stadium.
The Dots (2-0) combined the talents of senior running back Malakai Woodard-Jones (11 carries, 98 yards) and receiver Toby Payne (eight catches, 188 yards) to amass 406 total yards behind an aggressive offensive line led by senior Gabe Keech.
“We came into the game wanting to get the running game going and stretch them out,” said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. “We had a pretty good week of practice and it showed tonight. Guys were locked in pretty well and we were able to move the ball. But we have a big test next Monday against Independence and we gotta be ready to play.”
The Tigers (0-2), who were coming off a narrow 24-20 loss last week to Sissonville, employed their tandem of junior quarterback Brody Dalton and running back Khol Farmer for their offensive muscle but could not put enough points on the board to match the execution of the Dots’ offense.
“They could do some things we couldn’t defend. They’re a pretty good team,” said Chapmanville coach James Barker. “Sometimes we try to do a little too much and we need to simplify a little. I felt we were good at the point of attack but it’s just a matter of getting our backs into the second level and let them do some work.”
The game was originally planned for Friday night but was played on a Monday night due to a rescheduling decision made by both schools based on the current pandemic protocols.
The Dots spotted the Tigers a 6-0 lead to open the game after losing a muffed punt return. The Tigers scored a few plays later on a Brody Dalton 2-yard plunge with 6:32 left in the first quarter for the early lead.
However, from that point on, the Dots offense began rolling downfield scoring on nearly every possession of the first half. The offensive line provided quarterback Jordan Wolfe plenty of time to sit in the pocket and find receivers breaking open in the Tiger defensive backfield.
Payne caught six passes for 115 yards and Woodard-Jones ran for 69 yards on only seven carries in the first half alone. Payne ended the night with four touchdown catches, all from 36 yards out on what appeared to be the same pass route.
“We’re lucky to have him. He’s been a great player who has a good future ahead of him,” added Ramsey on Payne. “He leads by example and does the little things right.”
Byron Cunningham, who was coming off a broken leg last season, provided the final score for the Dots on a 1-yard dive near the end of the third quarter.
In addition to the Woodard-Jones rushing and Payne receiving yardage, Wolfe added another 30 yards of rushing for Poca, which will travel to Raleigh County next Monday night to play Independence High School.
For the Tigers, Caleb Whitt finished the night with eight carries for 39 yards while teammate Farmer added 21 yards on eight carries.
Chapmanville will play its home opener against another conference opponent on Friday night when the Winfield Generals pay a visit.