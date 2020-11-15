OAK GLEN – Gage Patterson caught two touchdown passes from Nick Chaney Saturday and Oak Glen's defense against rose to the occasion in a 42-0 victory against visiting Point Pleasant in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
The No. 5 seed Golden Bears (7-1) stormed into a 22-0 halftime lead in earning their second victory of the season against the No. 12 seed Black Knights. Oak Glen won at Point Pleasant 36-13 on Sept. 4.
Oak Glen will host No. 13 seed Herbert Hoover (6-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Over their last three games, the Golden Bears have allowed a total of three touchdowns in victories against Weir, Philip Barbour and Point.
Fairmont Senior 60, Braxton County 34
FAIRMONT -- Fairmont Senior quarterback and Kennedy Award candidate Gage Michael accounted for 318 yards of total offense and seven total touchdowns, all in the first half, as the No. 6-seeded Polar Bears took care of No. 11 Braxton County 60-34 on Friday in a first around Class AA playoff game.
Fairmont Senior (8-2), which led 41-14 at the half, piled up 564 yards of total offense, including 422 rush yards, in the first round playoff victory. Michael himself accounted for 211 rush yards on just 10 carries and ran for four touchdowns while also throwing for three more scores.
Zach Toothman also topped 100 yards on the ground for Fairmont Senior with 113 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Jett Cogar and wide receiver Baine Cogar led the Eagles (6-3) in a spirited effort. Jett Cogar threw for 185 yards and accounted for three touchdowns while also nabbing an interception, and Bain Cogar caught a game-high five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
With the victory, Fairmont Senior advances to the Class AA state quarterfinals, where it'll host No. 14 Independence next weekend at East-West Stadium.
Bridgeport 55, Washington 0
BRIDGEPORT -- Class AAA No. 5 Bridgeport (7-1) had few issues in defeating No. 12 Washington (5-5) at Wayne Jamison Field.
Cam Cole carried seven times for 195 yards and three touchdowns and also passed for a score.
JT Muller ran 10 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and JD Love added a score and 79 yards on seven carries.
Washington's touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from Francisco Amore to James Williams.
Bridgeport led 42-7 at the half.
Next is a trip to No. 4 Martinsburg next weekend.
Ritchie County 16, Wirt County 7
ELLENBORO – Ritchie County's Graden McKinney spent the last few weeks on the sideline recovering from COVID-19 and just watching his teammates play without him.
When he finally got back on the field, he wasted zero time making his presence felt.
His 72-yard scoring run with 7:57 left in a tight game gave Ritchie County all the cushion it needed in a 16-7 win over Wirt County Friday in a Class A playoff game.
McKinney's trot came after neither team found much success moving the ball after halftime. Actually, neither group had much success finding the end zone or sustaining drives all afternoon.
Both defenses were up to the task. Rick Haught's Rebels limited the Tigers to 172 yards and Jason Hickman's group held an explosive Ritchie offense to 262 stripes.
Gus Morrison, Ritchie County's leading rusher on the season, only picked up 46 yards on 12 carries. This was second to McKinney's 136 yards on just six carries. Garrett Parsons gained 79 yards on 21 carries. He also scored the only touchdown that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 3:03 remaining in the opening half.
It was the only scoring they would do as three other first half trips to the red zone ended in a turnover on downs.
Greenbrier West 58, Madonna 0
CHARMCO — No. 2 Greenbrier West scored 29 first-quarter points and held No. 15 Madonna to negative total yardage deep into the third quarter in a 58-0 victory in the first round of the Class A state playoffs Saturday.
The Cavaliers may have received a big blow when senior leading rusher Noah Brown was carried off the field in the second quarter with a lower right leg injury. He was immediately placed in a boot and did return to the bench area in the second half.
Greenbrier West quarterback Kaiden Pack completed 7 of 15 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Cole McClung ran for 125 yards and a score on 11 carries.
The Cavaliers (9-0) will play No. 7 Ritchie County in the quarterfinals next weekend.