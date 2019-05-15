HD Media
WINFIELD - Hunter Blain pitched five strong innings and Kyelar Morrow drove in a pair of runs Saturday as Point Pleasant downed host Winfield, 5-1, to capture the Class AA, Region 4, Section 1 baseball championship.
Mike Williams, Carter Smith and Brody Jeffers each donated a pair of hits for the Big Blacks (22-6), the section's No. 2 seed, which went unbeaten in the event. Blain struck out six over his five innings and got one scoreless inning of relief each from Smith and Joel Beattie.
Winfield (25-8) was limited to five hits by five different players. Hunter Morris doubled and Nick Edwards drove in a run for the Generals. Landen Fairchild got the start for Winfield and went five innings, fanning five and walking four.
Point Pleasant is set to face Scott in a best-of-three regional series this week