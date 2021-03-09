MAN – It was a great start for the 2021 Man High School basketball team with last Friday night's 73-48 win at home over Buffalo.
With one of the top teams in Class A, the Hillbillies, ranked No. 2 in the state, are expecting to have a big year.
Monday evening, however, came bad news which halted practice.
One of Man's players, who had complained of having flu-like symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19, Man coach T.J. Blevins said.
That means Man's players and staff must quarantine for 10 days and the Billies' next three games will be canceled.
Man was scheduled to host Tolsia on Tuesday night, but that game has been called off as well as the Billies' next two games at home – March 16 vs. Mingo Central and March 19 vs. county rival Logan.
Man's next time it can play will be March 20 at home against Sherman. The Billies then host Tug Valley on March 24 and Van on 26.
“I was sent a text by my player saying he was experiencing cough and sore throat symptoms and didn’t have an appetite,” Coach Blevins said. “He asked what he should do and I said, 'I’d get tested to be safe because he lives with his grandparent.' I was just thinking he might of had a stomach bug. So I broke the news about us being ranked number two in the state and got the kids excited and had great energy for practice and an hour into practice we had our administration come in and hit us with the news.”
Blevins said his team will take a 10-day pause.
No practices. No games.
“Our first thoughts were our teammate and how he was doing after getting the news,” Blevins said. “After that it was heartbreaking to the kids and staff because they were geared up for Tolsia. But all this stuff happens for a reason and I'm glad he caught this instead of just thinking he may have had a cold and then coming to practice and a game and it being spread everywhere. The kids, except one or two, has to be quarantined for the amount of days required, and also a coach. Two of us coaches have been double vaccinated so we’re good. Our next scheduled game that we can play will be March 20 at home against Sherman.”
The Billies, with all their starters back from last year's 18-6 squad, expect to challenge for the Class A state title this season and be a major player during “April Madness,” when the state tournament is scheduled to be held April 4-8 at the Charleston Coliseum.
Man rolled to an easy win over Buffalo in the opener.
Austin Ball and Jackson Tackett each recorded double-doubles. Ball, a 6-foot-5 senior center, led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Tackett tallied 19 points and a team-best 11 boards.
Ball also had five assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Caleb Blevins also broke into double digits in scoring with 12 points.
Man both out-shot and out-rebounded the Bison as the Billies made 28 of 63 shots from the floor for 44 percent. The Bison made just 19 of 62 of its shots. Man won the battle on the boards 43-33 and turned the ball over just seven times to the Bison's 13.