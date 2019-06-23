So far so good for the Charleston Post 20 American Legion baseball team.
The Post 20, coached by Man High School graduate and former MHS and West Virginia State University baseball player Jordan Simpson, is off to a 6-2 start to the summer season.
The Post 20 has some familiar faces on its roster from the area, including Chapmanville Regional High School rising junior Casey Hurley and former CRHS First-Team All-Stater Noah Dingess, who currently plays at Alice Lloyd College.
From Logan High School, the team has Peyton Branham, a graduated senior, who will be joining Dingess at Alice Lloyd this fall.
Representing Man High School on the roster is Tyler Lafferty, a just graduated senior, who is headed to play at West Virginia State University.
Carter Lyles (WVU) and Nathan Kuhn of Scott High School are also Post 20 team members.
The Post 20 most recently played last Friday, June 14 in a doubleheader at Fairmont. The Post 20 lost 6-5 to the Fairmont Post 17, then beat the Buckhannon Post 7 team, 3-1.
Back on June 11, the Post 20 split at Parkersburg, falling 6-4 in Game One and winning in a 12-11 slug fest in the nightcap.
On June 8 at Ceredo-Kenova, the Post 20 swept a doubleheader, taking wins of 7-1 and 7-2.
The Post 20 was scheduled to play its rival team, the South Charleston Post 94 team on Friday.
"We are really just now getting into the swing of things with everybody getting back from beach trips and high school ball," Coach Simpson said. "We've played all of our games without 4-5 starters there so it will be nice to get everyone there together. We're currently 3-1 in our area and got a huge split with Parkersburg who is the defending state champ without four starters. So that was huge for us. Right now we just need to throw more strikes. We're giving up too many walks and lead off walks. But we're going to continue to get better."
In the win over Buckhannon Post 7, Michael Stuck (Capital) had two hits. Lyles was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Kuhn also had a hit.
Landen Fairchild (Winfield) was the starting and winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings and allowing one run on one hit. He had control issues, however, issuing eight walks while fanning five.
In the loss to Fairmont, Stuck was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Lyles and Kuhn had one hit each. Branham had a hit and an RBI.
Lyles started on the hill, going five innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits with eight walks and five strikeouts. Fairchild pitched in relief.
In the 12-11 win over Parkerburg, Fairchild had three hits, including a triple. Lyles was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Logan Spurlock (Capital) had two hits and tow RBIs. Hurley also had a hit and drove in one.
Lafferty started but didn't last the first inning as he allowed three runs, walked six and fanned two. Four other pitchers came on from the bullpen.
In the loss to Parkersburg, Hurley was the starting pitcher. He tossed five innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Branham pitched the last inning, fanning one and allowing one hit.
Brayden McCallister (George Washington) had two hits for Charleston.
In the 7-1 win over C-K, Kuhn, Fairchild, Andrew Sydenstricker (Capital) and McCallister each had two hits. One of Kuhn's hits was a home run. He also drove in two.
Sydenstricker was the starter and winner for the Post 20. He allowed just one run on one hit over six innings. He struck out 10 and walked five. Branham tossed the last inning and struck out one to preserve the win.
In the 7-2 win over C-K, Fairchild and Sydenstricker had two hits each. Sydenstricker tripled and knocked in three. Hurley was 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Fairchild pitched the complete game win, tossing seven innings and yielding just two earned runs on three hits with six Ks and four walks.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.