No matter if it's AA or AAA, Bridgeport's been in a class by itself lately. The Indians proved it again to the rest of the state on Saturday.
Ryan Goff worked 41/3 innings of solid relief and No. 9 hitter Drew Hogue delivered a pair of run-scoring hits Saturday as Bridgeport turned the tables on Hurricane, ringing up a 10-4 victory in the Class AAA prep baseball state tournament championship game in front of a large turnout at Appalachian Power Park.
It's the seventh straight state championship for the Indians (34-3), who ended the season with a 19-game winning streak. The first six came in Class AA before their program moved up to the AAA ranks this school year.
The outcome also snapped a remarkable 32-game win streak for the Redskins (33-2), who were seeded first in the four-team tournament.
"It's just something where these kids have waited,'' said veteran Bridgeport coach Robert Shields. "We had a loaded team last year in double-A and they didn't get the opportunity to do that [due to COVID-19]. These kids have worked real hard and they showed what kind of talented kids they are.
"There's not a lot of flash at times, but they're grinders, and that's what you want in a baseball player. They're grinders, they hustle, they limit their mistakes and they do a real good job, and it's paid off.''
Bridgeport bounced back from early deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 and eventually broke it open despite being held hitless for 31/3 innings by Hurricane starter Joel Gardner, the team's lone senior. The Indians scored three times in three straight innings (fourth through sixth) to go from trailing 3-1 to leading 10-4.
The key contributor there was Hogue, a senior outfielder who had recently been dropped in the batting order from sixth to ninth. The Indians had four run-scoring hits on the day, and Hogue provided two of them. His RBI single in the fourth made it 3-2 and he added a two-run single the very next inning to help break it open as Bridgeport led 7-3.
"Coach put me in the 9 hole for a little more confidence,'' Hogue said. "I was struggling in the 6 hole a little bit and he put me in the 9 hole to see a few more fastballs. I felt comfortable in there and had a day today.''
Bridgeport also made the most of Hurricane's uncharacteristic generosity. The Redskins, who had committed just 35 errors in their first 34 games, had two errors Saturday that led to three unearned runs. They also issued 10 walks, allowed 11 stolen bases and uncorked three wild pitches. Six of the Indians' 10 runs were scored by runners who had at least one steal in their trip around the bases.
Pinch-hitter Phillip Reed also had a two-run single for Bridgeport and Christopher Harbert had an RBI hit. Four other runs crossed on two wild pitches and two infield throwing errors by Hurricane. The Redskins entered the game having allowed three or fewer runs to 27 of their 34 opponents.
"It was just one of those days -- we gave up too many free passes,'' said Redskins coach Brian Sutphin, who has taken his team to four straight AAA title games and won championships in 2014 and 2018.
"That's a good ballclub and you give them [10] freebies, and you know they've got guys who are going to put the ball in play. They hit some ground balls and we didn't make plays, and some went through there. We made too many mistakes ... you get a ground ball and don't get an out.''
On the other side of the ledger, Hurricane was held to a season-low four hits. Quarrier Phillips and Bryson Rigney each turned in early RBI singles and Caden Johnson lofted a sacrifice fly. However, Goff held the Skins to a single hit and one run over the final 41/3 innings, striking out three and walking four.
"Their guys battled and they threw it in there,'' Sutphin said. "But for our kids, I thought it wasn't from a lack of effort or attitude or preparation. I thought they were ready to play. We were just scratching there, and just couldn't get that big one through.''
Bridgeport's title was its ninth overall, but the first in Class AAA. The Indians have bounced back and forth in West Virginia's two highest enrollment classifications in recent years. Bridgeport's only previous AAA championship game appearance was a loss in 2010.
"Our team is pretty good,'' Hogue said. "Probably every kid we have on the team is a college prospect. Everyone can play at the college level. I'm just super excited for everyone.''
Big things will be expected from both teams next season as well, since the Redskins only lose Gardner and the Indians' top six pitchers are all underclassmen.
"I like this group,'' Sutphin said. "It's a competitive group.''