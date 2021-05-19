WINFIELD — A typical Winfield rally started the damage.
The Generals, known to manufacture runs with the best of them, scored three times on no hits in the third inning Thursday evening and kept adding to it, earning a 9-2 victory against hard-luck Logan in a matchup of Class AA contenders.
Brett Bumgarner worked four shutout innings to pick up the win and Dylan Kuhl ripped a three-run double in the fourth to give the Generals some breathing room.
Winfield had just five hits in the game, but was able to move runners along in creative ways and loaded the bases in four of the six innings it batted.
The Generals scored in seven different ways, including Kuhl's timely hit. The other runs crossed on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly, an error, a double steal and a bases-loaded walk and hit batter.
“We would rather not have to do that,'' said Winfield coach Will Isaacs. “We'd rather get base hits, but that's stuff we practice every day and what we pride ourselves on. It allows us to score against good pitching, and Logan is one of the best-coached teams in the state, so there's not a lot of times you're going to be able to hit your way to a win.
“You've got to do things to get extra bases and then score, and we were fortunate enough to do that tonight.''
After loading the bases with none out in the second without scoring, the Generals (10-7) broke through in the third in the same situation, this time without the benefit of a hit.
Peyton Stover reached on an infield throwing error and Rece Amburgy and Brett Bumgarner walked to fill the bases. Kuhl’s sacrifice fly to right made it 1-0, then a wild pitch scored Amburgy.
The third run came as a result of a delayed double steal, with Brycen Brown swiping second and Bumgarner waiting initially, then breaking for home and scoring.
Winfield doubled its lead in the next inning, filling the bags again on a bunt single by Carter Perry, a botched fielder’s choice and a walk. With two outs, Kuhl sent a shot to right centerfield that Logan’s Tyler Fenwick nearly caught with a diving effort, but the ball trickled out of his glove and cleared the bases for a 6-0 advantage.
The Generals boarded another three-spot in the sixth when Evan Atkins led off with a single and took third on Amburgy’s one-out single. When the throw home got away from the catcher, Atkins trotted home. Brown then drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-0 and pinch-hitter Bray Boggs was hit by a pitch for another run.
Bumgarner allowed four hits in his four innings and picked two runners off the bases. Brown and Stover closed it out. The Wildcats finally broke through with one out in the seventh on a two-run single by Garrett Williamson.
It was the second win of the week for Bumgarner, who also beat Point Pleasant on Monday.
“He threw to location, which helped us with our shift,'' Isaacs said. “He did a really nice job and gave us two outstanding outings this week. When we do that, we've got a chance. Like any team, if we don't get pitching … we're not going to beat somebody in a high-scoring game. But tonight we executed.''
Ryan Roberts started and went two-plus innings for Logan (7-2), hitting one batter and walking three. He struck out the side to end the second after loading the bases with none out on a hit batter, single and base on balls.
Jake Ramey had a pair of doubles for the Wildcats and Fenwick went 2 for 3. Logan stranded eight runners in scoring position through six innings and had another runner picked off second by Bumgarner.
Immediately following the game, Logan left for Bridgeport and four games in two days at the McDonald’s Classic.
Wildcats coach Kevin Gertz bemoaned his team's overall approach to Thursday's game against a Region 4 rival that could affect postseason seeding.
“That tournament isn't as important as tonight was,'' Gertz said, “but they didn't see that. It's early and we don't have much experience, but we've got a lot of talent. We just didn't play very well and they really outplayed us from the get-go.
"They were solid, put the ball on the bat and put the ball in play and their pitchers threw strikes. They shifted on us all day and all we did was roll over into it. We didn't make adjustments … We've got all kinds of talent, but they don't know a whole lot about baseball right now.
“Teams I played on, not that they were great -- they were very good -- but they would be smart enough to let the ball get deep and hit ground balls the other way. You can't defend that, but we didn't do it. We tried to go up there pulling everything and got pull happy, and didn't put any pressure on them. Being [7-2] is not bad, but losing the way the way we lost it is a bad taste in my mouth.''