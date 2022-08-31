The Cardinal Conference vs. Big 10 Conference Challenge will begin for teams in the conferences this fall and will consist of a year-long point-counting contest between the two leagues.
The leagues announced the dates and seedings for the basketball portion of the challenge.
The girls will play on Dec. 3 and Cardinal Conference schools will be the home teams. The boys play on Dec. 10 and Big 10 Conference schools will be the home teams. Game times will be announced at a later date.
On the boys side, No. 1 Logan will play at No. 1 Fairmont Senior, No. 2 Chapmanville will travel to No. 2 Elkins, No. 3 East Fairmont will host No. 3 Scott, No. 4 Winfield will play at No. 4 North Marion and No. 5 Robert C. Byrd will host No. 5 Ripley.
Herbert Hoover is the No. 6 seed in the Cardinal Conference and will travel to play No. 6 Philip Barbour, No. 7 Poca plays at No. 7 Grafton, No. 8 Lincoln hosts No. 8 Nitro, No. 9 Wayne plays at No. 9 Lewis County, and No. 10 Liberty (Harrison) hosts No. 10 Sissonville.
On the girls side, Wayne is the Cardinal Conference’s No. 1 seed and will host No. 1 North Marion. No. 2 Philip Barbour will travel to play No. 2 Ripley, No. 3 Logan hosts No. 3 East Fairmont, No. 4 Robert C. Byrd plays at No. 4 Nitro and No. 5 Fairmont Senior will play at No. Chapmanville.
Sissonville is the Cardinal Conference’s No. 6 seed and will host No. 6 Lewis County. No. 7 Winfield hosts No. 7 Lincoln, No. 8 Liberty (Harrison) travels to No. 8 Herbert Hoover, No. 9 Scott hosts No. 9 Elkins and No. 10 Grafton plays at No. 10 Poca.