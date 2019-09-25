CHAPMANVILLE — Football has it’s many rivalries.
In the NFL, there’s the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins.
College football has many rivalries, including WVU-Pitt, Michigan and Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn, USC-UCLA and a bunch of others.
In southern West Virginia high school football, one rivalry dates back to 1953.
It’s simply referred to as “The Game.”
It’s Chapmanville vs. Scott and the Tigers and Skyhawks have played one of the longest running rivalries in the state.
In fact, Chapmanville and Scott have played each other every year since 1953 when the two schools first met on the varsity gridiron.
Scott leads the all-time series 33-32-1. Chapmanville won last year’s game, 48-14, and have taken the last four meetings.
This year’s meeting, the 67th in the overall series, is set for Friday night at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Chapmanville, coming off last week’s 48-25 win at Nitro, are 1-3 overall and 1-3 in the Cardinal Conference. Scott, idle last week, is 0-3, 0-2.
The Skyhawks have losses to Herbert Hoover (28-14), St. Marys (34-7) and Sissonville (28-6) this season.
Chapmanville coach Rob Dial said his team looks forward to the Scott game each year.
“It’s most certainly a rival game and a game that we place a lot of value here at Chapmanville and I’m sure they do the same for us,” Dial said. “We have a lot of respect for the Scott High School football program. Coach (Shane) Griffith has returned to the program. When he was there previously they had a really good run of success. He’s building the program back to make another run at success.”
Chapmanville has had the upper hand in recent years as the Tigers lead Scott 7-2 in games played during the 2010s decade.
Scott dominated the early years of the rivalry, winning all seven meetings in the decade of the 1950s, holding the Tigers to just 24 total points.
The Skyhawks held a 6-4 edge in the 1960s and a 6-3-1 advantage in the 70s.
The tide then turned in the 80s as Chapmanville went 7-3 over Scott. The trend continued in the 90s as the Tigers won eight out of 10 meetings over Scott.
In the 2000s, Scott won seven and lost three against Chapmanville.
The only tie in the series was in 1971 as Scott and Chapmanville played to a scoreless draw.
In the first-ever meeting between the two schools in 1953, Scott beat Chapmanville and head coach Fletcher “Shag” Barker, 38-0.
Scott held the Tigers scoreless in the the first four meetings.
Chapmanville broke the ice in 1957 with a touchdown but lost 21-6 to Scott.
The first win by CHS over Scott was in 1960 in a 19-0 road win over the Skyhawks.
Sonny Ferrell, Eddie Walowac, Keno Polo, Clarence Elkins, Harold Christian, Mickey Brown, Ronnie Ooten and George Barker, the son of Shag Barker and the current CRHS Athletics Director, also coached the Tigers against the Skyhawks over the years.
One of the most memorable Chapmanville/Scott games was the 2007 contest at Chapmanville in which the Tigers upset the Skyhawks, 21-20. Scott was led that year by Jordan Roberts, who would end up winning the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player.
Roberts set the single game (301), single season (1,572), career rushing records (3,383) and career all-purpose yards (4,918) at the University of Charleston before having short stints with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa RedBlacks.
In Roberts’ senior season at Scott, he rushed for 3,826 yards, a state record (11.36 yards per carry) and scored 48 rushing touchdowns. The All-American also passed for 686 yards and seven more scores and averaged 32.3 yards per punt return.
If the Tigers win on Friday they will tie the all-time series with Scott at 33-33-1.
“It shows you that it’s been a very balanced and competitive series,” Dial said of the parity. “For it to be a rivalry there has to be some balance. It most certainly is a rivalry. It’s one that we look forward to playing. The week of practice leading up to it seems to be a little more focused and seems to have a little more meaning and purpose.”
The fact that Chapmanville and Scott have played each other continuously for the last 66 years says a lot, Dial said.
“It goes to show you the importance of the game for it to be continuous series to last all the way since the 1950s,” he said. “It shows you that both schools have valued the competition. We look forward to continue to play Scott this year and in the years to come.”
After starting off the season 0-3 last week’s victory at Nitro was a huge confidence builder for the youthful Tigers, Dial said.
“It helps and it makes a big difference in how you go about enjoying the weekend,” he said. “You know you are getting better and you know that you are working hard but to get a win it kind of validates all that hard work. It makes for such a much better work week. We were pinned in that corner and we were able to get out of that corner. I’m very proud of my team.”
Dial said he’s not fooled by Scott’s 0-3 record.
“We’re going to be playing a team that is very physical and plays a very aggressive style on both offense and defense,” he said. “We have to make certain that we match that intensity and match their effort and let the chips fall where they may.”
Griffith, the winningest coach in school history, returns to try and turn around a Scott team that was 1-9 a year ago.
“It feels good,” Griffith told the Coal Valley News. “Three years ago when I left and went into being a principal, I kind of started to realize I hadn’t fallen out of love with coaching like I thought. I still love being a coach. This opportunity came up and it’s rare to get a chance to go back and retrace some footsteps.”
Senior Caleb Dingess will see time at wideout and running back in addition to handling punting duties.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Michael Clay, a junior, will return to play quarterback after suffering a season-ending broken collarbone a year ago.
Griffith inherits a young team short on experience but long on potential.
Outside of Dingess, Griffith expects eight or nine underclassmen to vie for carries and receptions. Rookie Clay Matthews has stood out in the backfield so far and flashes slashing speed and north-south mentality.
That youth trend continues up front where Griffith estimated that four sophomores could start on the offensive line along with a senior and a freshman also in the mix.
CRHS is led by senior quarterback Chase Berry. He’s completed 49 of 75 passes for 548 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He’s also the leading rusher for the Tigers with 54 carries for 356 yards and four touchdowns.
Berry has ran with the ball much more this season than in the previous two.
“With Chase running the ball sometimes those are designed runs,” Dial said. “Sometimes we allow Chase to do a lot of reading and he has a run/pass option. He’s making good reads. You don’t often see that in the stats but he does a good job in deciding when to run with it and when to throw it. We’re happy with his progression.”
Berry had a big night for the Tigers last week, rushing and passing for more than 100 yards each. He carried the ball 12 times for 102 yards and was 12 of 15 passing — an 80 percent completion rate — for 177 yards with two touchdowns.
“That was by far the best game Chase has played all season,” Dial said. “The stats show that.”
Senior Waylon Hensley is the Tigers’ top receiver with 21 catches for 334 yards and a pair of scores. Freshman Brody Dalton has 17 grabs for 167 yards and two TDs.
Jaxson Turner has 29 rushes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Caleb Whitt leads the CRHS defense with 31 total tackles through four weeks. Josh Atwood has 27 tackles and Evan Plumley 20 stops and two sacks.
BUM RUSH THE SHOW: Chapmanville senior fullback Josh Bumgarner had a breakout game last week, running for 124 yards on 18 carries and scoring a touchdown.
“Josh played the best game of his career we felt like last Friday,” Dial said. “He played on both sides of the ball, especially on the offensive end. A lot of yards that he gained came after contact. He was between the tackles all night and was a physical runner. I felt like we physically got after Nitro up front. Our offensive line got a real good push. We wasn’t always the cleanest in assignment but no matter what we got good pushes and Josh really ran hard.”
On the season, Bumgarner has 47 carries for 230 yards and two TDs. On defense, he has 29 total tackles and two forced fumbles.
Dial said it was a team effort in the win over Nitro.
“It didn’t matter who got into the end zone we were happy with the success with each other,” he said. “That was really important for us on Friday night. We were a true team and we had a lot of energy. Josh was one of the guys who led that charge for us.”
INJURY REPORT: AJ Kirk, Hunter Lambert and kicker Xavier Trump all sat out due to injuries last week. Their status is uncertain for this Friday night’s Scott game.
“AJ Kirk and Hunter Lambert were out last week as well as Xavier Trump,” Dial said. “Trump, our kicker, got hurt in the soccer game the night before. So we were a bit shorthanded and a really want to brag on our guys for not using that as an excuse.”
----
Football Friday Night
What: Scott (0-3, 0-2) at Chapmanville (1-3, 1-3)
When: Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium, Chapmanville, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Chapmanville won 48-25 at Nitro, Scott was idle
Last year’s meeting: Chapmanville won 48-14
First meeting: 1953 (Scott won 38-0)
All-time series: Scott leads 33-32-1
---
Chapmanville vs. Scott Football Series
(Scott leads 33-32-1):
2018: Chapmanville 48, Scott 14
2017: Chapmanville 41, Scott 38
2016: Chapmanville 27, Scott 12
2015: Chapmanville 48, Scott 16
2014: Scott 39, Chapmanville 14
2013: Chapmanville 20, Scott 13
2012: Scott 40, Chapmanville 21
2011: Chapmanville 20, Scott 16
2010: Chapmanville 62, Scott 20
2009: Scott 32, Chapmanville 8
2008: Chapmanville 16, Scott 7
2007: Chapmanville 21, Scott 20
2006: Scott 33, Chapmanville 0
2005: Scott 30, Chapmanville 0
2004: Scott 20, Chapmanville 6
2003: Scott 18, Chapmanville 0
2002: Scott 42, Chapmanville 34
2001: Scott 26, Chapmanville 0
2000: Chapmanville 18, Scott 15
1999: Chapmanville 33, Scott 8
1998: Scott 28, Chapmanville 14
1997: Chapmanville 14, Scott 8
1996: Chapmanville 20, Scott 9
1995: Chapmanville 27, Scott 6
1994: Scott 42, Chapmanville 8
1993: Chapmanville 43, Scott 7
1992: Chapmanville 14, Scott 0
1991: Chapmanville 15, Scott 12
1990: Chapmanville 15, Scott 6
1989: Chapmanville 25, Scott 21
1988: Chapmanville 21, Scott 12
1987: Chapmanville 15, Scott 0
1986: Chapmanville 40, Scott 14
1985: Chapmanville 22, Scott 8
1984: Scott 19, Chapmanville 8
1983: Chapmanville 14, Scott 0
1982: Chapmanville 14, Scott 0
1981: Scott 34, Chapmanville 0
1980: Scott 52, Chapmanville 0
1979: Chapmanville 25, Scott 19
1978: Scott 6, Chapmanville 0
1977: Scott 11, Chapmanville 8
1976: Scott 20, Chapmanville 8
1975: Chapmanville 14, Scott 8
1974: Scott 14, Chapmanville 8
1973: Scott 42, Chapmanville 6
1972: Scott 33, Chapmanville 14
1971: Scott 0, Chapmanville 0 (tie)
1970: Chapmanville 16, Scott 14
1969: Scott 12, Chapmanville 6
1968: Scott 33, Chapmanville 13
1967: Scott 57, Chapmanville 19
1966: Chapmanville 13, Scott 7
1965: Chapmanville 27, Scott 7
1964: Scott 15, Chapmanville 6
1963: Scott 13, Chapmanville 0
1962: Chapmanville 7, Scott 0
1961: Scott 13, Chapmanville 6
1960: Chapmanville 19, Scott 0
1959: Scott 25, Chapmanville 6
1958: Scott 13, Chapmanville 12
1957: Scott 21, Chapmanville 6
1956: Scott 45, Chapmanville 0
1955: Scott 26, Chapmanville 0
1954: Scott 19, Chapmanville 0
1953: Scott 38, Chapmanville 0