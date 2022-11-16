FAIRMONT — The Chapmanville High football season has come to an end.
The Class AA Tigers fell in the first round of the playoffs at Fairmont Senior on Nov 11.
Head coach James Barker will now head back to the drawing board as he is now gearing up for a long offseason. The Tiger’s late season four-game winning streak was not enough to be able to matchup against a team in Fairmont who has seen plenty of playoff action in recent years.
The Polar Bear’s defense had two key interceptions that proved to be too costly for the Tigers. Time of possession was also a major factor after the turnovers that essentially did not allow Chapmanville any chance to answer any of Fairmont’s scoring drives.
The rain fell all through the night in Fairmont, making it a tough and cold contest. Staring off the Polar Bears got into the scoring mix rather quickly. While the Tigers were trying to move up the field, Fairmont’s Trey Longwell intercepted a pass from Brody Dalton and took it all the way to the house for six.
Fairmont’s defense was swarming all over the ball during every snap. Chapmanville moved to a screen passing offense to try and get into some open space, but the Polar Bears were there to interrupt and force the Tigers to punt on multiple occasions.
Later in the first half, quarterback Brody Whitehair threw for a 35-yard touchdown to his target Dylan Ours. Ours was able to sneak behind the defense on a wheel route out of the backfield and put the Polar Bears up by two scores.
It was evident that this would continue to be a long night for the Tigers. On the next possession for Chapmanville, they had a steady flow as they moved up field. Once they got passed midfield, the Polar Bears went all in on a blitz and that pressured Brody Dalton to scramble outside the pocket. Dalton looked to throw it to his receiver in Adam Mullins, but Fairmont’s Cannon Dinger had other plans and picked the ball off, giving possession back to the Polar Bears.
From that point, it was a game of “keep-up” as the Polar Bears continued to maintain total control of the game. Chapmanville was eventually able to find pay dirt in the second half, but the margin was too large to cover. The Tigers defense were not able to contain the rushing efforts of the Polar Bears. Both Ours and Germaine Lewis (running back) rushed for over 100 yards in the contest.
Fairmont Senior will now advance to the second round of the playoffs. They are set to face off against the No. 2 ranked Independence Patriots. Independence has been hot all year and is one of the only two teams left in the playoffs who are undefeated.
The Tigers had a few players finish at the top of the leaderboards in the entire state regarding certain statistics. Brody Dalton finished just outside the top ten in total passing yards at No. 11 with 1,370-yards passing. Kohl Farmer finished the year ranked No. 7 in total rushing yards with 1,113 yards. He also held the same rank in total touchdowns on the year with 19. Adam Mullins just made the top fifteen and ranked No. 14 in receiving yards with 617.
As of press time, Chapmanville’s coach James Barker did not immediately return requests for comment.