WHEELING — It could have been worse, much worse.
Wheeling Central scored on its first six possessions Saturday afternoon in manhandling Man, 41-7, at Wheeling Island Stadium in a WVSSAC opening-round Class A playoff game.
The fifth-seeded and now 9-1 Maroon Knights will next face Wahama, which hammered St. Marys, 52-21, Saturday night. That game’s date and time will be established Sunday.
The Central-Man game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved back a day due to poor weather.
Coach Mike Young’s well-schooled charges performed flawlessly in all phases against the 7-4 and 12th-seeded Hillbillies.
Central rushed for 307 stripes, using nine different ball-toters, while attempting just three passes, completing two. The Knights’ suffocating defense allowed just 172 total yards, with 146 on the ground, most of which came in the second half against the Maroon reserves.
Central rolled to a 41-0 upper hand in the early stages of the second quarter, at which point Young began to sprinkle in the subs.
“I am extremely happy with our performance today. We played hard, executed well and were physical,” Young said. “Man was huge up front but our line stepped up to the challenge on both sides of the ball.
“Defensively we read our keys well, reacted and ran to the ball. Our coaches did a great job of scouting what they like to do,” he added. “Getting Parker Watkins back at linebacker really helped and I thought Paxton(Marling) played extremely well on defense.”
Central took possession of the opening kickoff at its 35 and needed just three snaps to ignite the scoring onslaught.
Senior standout Riley Watkins rolled in from the 18 at the 10:51 lighting. The score was set up by a 34-yard gallop from senior dynamo Lorenzo Ferrera. Eli Tucker added the PAT.
The Hillbillies were forced to punt on their next possession, with the hosts taking over at their 36. Another abbreviated drive ended on the fourth snap as Ferrera scampered 34 yards for the score. Tucker again converted for a 14-0 reading.
The staunch Central defense forced another Man boot on the ensuing possession. The hosts set up shop at their 40. Braden Mcwreath ripped off a 16-yard reverse before Ferrera rambled for 20 more stripes. Watkins capped the march from 13 yards out with 1:16 left in the opening frame. Tucker made it 21-0.
The Maroon Knights tacked on three more touchdowns in the second quarter, to push their advantage to 41-0 at halftime.
Ferrera swept right end for a 44-yard touchdown jaunt, savvy senior quarterback Payton Hildebrand connected with Watkins on a 15-yard aerial score before rising freshman Isaac Martin raced in from the 11.
Man averted a shutout in the game’s waning moments via a one-yard run by Kaleb Mullins.
“It was a total team win. We got solid contributions from everyone today,” Young beamed. “We are happy to be advancing and now must wait and see who our next opponent is. Obviously, we would love to be playing at home again.”
Ferrera led the rushing attack for the winners, gaining 137 yards on only six totes. Martin delivered 52 yards on nine carries while Watkins chipped in with 41 stripes on just four tries.
Central’s offensive line was simply dominating. The Maroon Knights’ road graders included Wyatt Bratton, Braden Whitelatch, Andrew Hartzell, Deante Suggs, Grant McCabe, Haji Marin and Marling.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
Sophomore Corey Morgan was the top Man rusher with 61 yards on 11 carries.