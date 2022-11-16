WINFIELD — It wasn’t the right kind of day for Logan’s high-flying passing attack, but it certainly was the perfect kind of day for Winfield’s ground-and-pound, clock-chewing offense.
Caden Beam ran 25 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the No. 1-seeded Generals celebrated their first home playoff game since 1987 with a convincing 43-0 victory against Logan in a Class AA opener at Generals Stadium.
The Generals (10-1), in taking their 10th straight win, match up with No. 9 Herbert Hoover (8-2) in next weekend’s quarterfinals. Hoover has indicated it will choose to play the game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Winfield dominated both lines of scrimmage on damp, drizzly, chilly day. The Generals utilized their relentless ground game to run off 75 plays to just 24 for the No. 16 Wildcats (6-5). Winfield racked up 476 yards on 68 rushing attempts and harassed Logan’s backfield all day, with the Wildcats ending up with a single first down and minus-16 yards of total offense.
“Really proud of our kids’ effort and their physicality,’’ said first-year Generals coach Eddie Smolder. “We challenged them this week to be the most physical team on the field play in and play out as a collective whole, and I feel like our kids did that today.
“They wanted it — [wanted] this game really bad. It’s the first home [playoff] game in 30-some years, and they were just so excited to kick off.’’
Logan, which threw for more than 2,000 yards this season, never gave quarterbacks Drew Berry and Adam Baisden time to set their feet and throw. The Wildcats were just 2 of 14 passing for 28 yards with two interceptions and were sacked twice.
Jayce Miller and Bray Boggs picked off passes for Winfield, Jaxson Cunningham and Caleb Kuhl recorded sacks and Logan Howell recovered a fumble as the Generals won the turnover battle 3-0.
“We didn’t even give our defense a chance,’’ said Logan coach Gary Mullins. “Our offense was just out of synch all game long. We either couldn’t protect or couldn’t get the ball to our wide receivers. Our offense didn’t play very good today, and I’m the offensive coordinator, so that just falls on one guy here.
“We didn’t give ourselves a chance to win today offensively. Our defense at times played well. They were just out there the entire game, and that’s not how you beat them.’’
Winfield was in control by halftime, leading 22-0 after getting all three of its turnovers and both its sacks. The Generals cranked out scoring drives of nine, 13 and five plays to get their three touchdowns.
The only reason the latter possession didn’t last longer than five plays is because Beam broke off a 50-yard gain down the sideline. With surprising burst at 6-foot-2 and 227-pounds, he also turned in a 48-yard run.
“I thought he had over [300 yards],’’ Smolder said. “He was just running wild. Caden Beam is a special kid. He had an injury last year and came back from that. He had surgery and rehabbed like crazy, worked out just like an animal, twice a day. He’s just been a leader for us — a great kid, comes from a great family. He’s tough and strong.
“Our line just did a great job of blocking for him as well, and our receivers and wingbacks. Our offensive line won the line of scrimmage, and that’s what it comes down to. We worked on it all week; we knew it was going to be nasty weather.’’
Beam complimented his blockers up front, as well as his coaching staff.
“I’m not the only one working,’’ Beam said. “Our offensive line does a great job opening holes and everything. But we have expectations, and our coaches have prepared us all year for anything.’’
Boggs also advanced the ball with vigor, carrying 15 times for 92 yards and one TD. K-juan Pearson added 54 yards on six attempts and Hayden Hinkle had 50 yards on eight carries.
Winfield’s Brycen Brown completed 4 of 7 passes for 44 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown strike to Miller for the game’s first score.
It marks just the second postseason win since 2000 for the Generals, but they have their sights set higher, especially being the top seed in AA.
Beam said the team’s confident approach began when Smolder took over in the off-season.
“It mainly started in January when we started lifting early, when he took over the program,’’ Beam said. “A new culture and everything. It’s been graduated throughout the months but, yes, it has taken months to get to the level where we’re at confidence-wise, but we’re humble about it.’’