Sissonville is looking to bounce back after opening its season with a 43-26 road loss to Chapmanville last Friday.
The Indians will have that opportunity this Friday, but it won’t be easy as a tough Logan team will travel to Sissonville for a 7 p.m. Cardinal Conference bout at Joe Sawyers Field.
Logan (1-0) flexed its muscles in its 20-7 win over Man to open its season on Aug. 25. The Wildcats were strong on both sides of the ball, holding the Hillbillies to 106 total yards while rushing the ball 38 times for 225 yards as a team.
Senior quarterback Jaxon Cogar was a key player in the effort as he completed 10 of his 17 passes for 84 yards and rushed 26 times for 142 yards and a touchdown.
“I think they’ve only got a few boys who [play on both sides of the ball] because they’re very experienced, they’re very deep,” Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy said of the Wildcats. “Pretty much all of our kids play both ways continuously plus special teams. They got men and we got some boys right now.”
Logan’s offensive success stemmed from the run game last week as Cogar threw just 17 passes. The combination of Cogar and Aiden Slack helped defeat Man. Lovejoy said he knows what to expect from the Logan offense on Friday night.
“I watched a little film, they don’t necessarily hide what they’re trying to do because they don’t need to,” Lovejoy said. “They’re just going to man you and just try to outman you and they do. If they want to throw it they can because they have a quarterback who can wing it and they have athletes out there that will go grab it. It’s not exactly great after 0-1, seeing that.”
Logan coach Gary Mullins acknowledged the fact that Sissonville has a strong offense. Sissonville quarterback Ethan Taylor completed 19 of his 33 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Chapmanville. Jake Wiseman caught six of those passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
“I think they’re very good offensively,” Mullins said. “They do a lot of things that make you react quickly. They throw a lot of screens. They have a great deep threat and three or four really good wide receivers and a quarterback who can run.”
Logan stifled the Man offense in the season opener and Mullins said his defense has to step up yet again on the road against Sissonville.
“Defensively we’re going to have to play our best game to date, for sure,” Mullins said. “That’s where it all starts. Everybody always wants to talk about offense, but two years ago we gave up 40-something points per game. You can’t beat anybody doing that, so we came in last year concentrating on the defensive side of the ball first. We feel like if we can hold just about anybody under three scores we’re going to win. That’s our goal every time we go out there.”
Lovejoy said the Indian defense can’t approach Cogar and Slack the way it approached Chapmanville.
“We can’t hang on to this cat and let him drag us like we did [Chapmanville players Kohl] Farmer and Brody Dalton. If those kids will drag us then so will this kid [Cogar] and so will the Slack kid. Slack is not nearly as big, but he’s fast, and strong too. We have to keep our pad level down.”
Logan won last season’s matchup between the teams 40-14.