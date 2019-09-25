MAN — Last Friday night’s 22-17 win at Class AAA Greenbrier East by the Man High School football team might end up being the most key win by the Hillbillies all season.
Man stayed undefeated at 4-0 and beat a Triple-A team on the road.
The Billies grabbed Triple-A points in the WVSSAC’s computer rankings system and further put themselves into position, not only for a 2A playoff bid, but also for a possible post-season home game.
The win was huge by Man, which is scheduled to host River View (2-3) this Friday night.
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field. It will also be the annual Hall of Fame Game at Man High School.
Eight new members — Malorie Keffer, Robert Frazier, Thomas Jefferson McClellan, Jr., Billy Mays, Jerry Edward Fekete, Parish Harvey, Michael Andrew Spolarich, Jr. and Kenneth Ray Ramsey Jr. — will be enshrined this week.
The new class will be officially inducted on Thursday at the Hall of Fame banquet at 7 p.m. at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Then on Friday, the new inductees will be honored at the game.
River View is coming off last week’s 40-34 win at home over Hurley, Virginia.
In an extreme rarity, the Raiders played two games in Week 1 of the season due to a quirk in the schedule, beating Montcalm 36-6, then losing 21-20 at Mount View. River View then lost 20-18 at Grundy, Virginia and then fell 28-0 at home to Independence.
“We don’t know a whole lot about them,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “They are 2-3. They had a schedule mix up in the first week of the season and had to play two games. They had to play on a Monday and a Friday both. They are a ground-it-out physical team. Traditionally, they’ve been a wing-T team. I think they are using that some and that they are also using the spread some. It’s like all the games. We’ll have to be prepared.”
The Billies are riding high after last week’s win over the Triple-A Spartans.
Man is looking to go 5-0 at the halfway point of the season. Tough games against Wyoming East and Point Pleasant are still to come. The upcoming game at Point on Oct. 25 is scheduled to be televised live on WCHS-TV, and it’s believed to be the first ever Man High School football game to be aired on network TV.
“For the first half of the season we’re in pretty good shape,” Arms said. “If we can keep winning and keep getting some bonus points from some of the teams that we’ve beaten that will be real good for us. I think we got 13 points for Greenbrier East. Also Mount View got a win so we picked up a point there.”
Milton is 20 of 40 passing for 466 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.
Josh Moody leads Man in the ground game with 19 rushes for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. Cameron Frye has 144 yards rushing on 22 carries and two scores. Milton has 13 rushes for 100 yards and two TDs. Zack Frye has 114 yards on 24 carries and three scores.
Quentin Moody has eight catches for 271 yards and four TDs on the season. Sam Milton has snared five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Grimmett leads the Man defense with 22 total tackles. Zack Frye has 21 stops. Plumley has 15 tackles, two sacks, a safety and a forced fumble. Sam Milton has 15 total tackles and a blocked punt. Quentin Moody has 15 tackles and a pick.
Arms said the Billies are good in the injury department heading into this week’s clash with the Raiders.
“We have a few aches and pains at the end of the game,” he said. “We were doing a lot of mix and match getting guys in there and finding them places to play with us being tired and banged up a bit. I don’t think we’ll have anyone out this week.”
Friday’s home game is the second of only four this fall for Man.
“Hopefully with our record we will have a big crowd out there supporting the Hillbillies and it’s also the Hall of Fame weekend,” Arms said. “That usually contributes to our crowd.”
Man leads River View 5-4 in the all-time series dating back to 2010. The Billies won 20-14 over the Raiders last season.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.