Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

After downing Herbert Hoover on the road last week, Winfield has perhaps an even tougher task this week as the Generals are set to face 2-0 Chapmanville in a Cardinal Conference showdown at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Winfield won by the skin of its teeth 19-14 over the Huskies last Friday to improve to 1-1 while Chapmanville has beaten Sissonville and Poca handily.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Recommended for you