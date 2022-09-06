After downing Herbert Hoover on the road last week, Winfield has perhaps an even tougher task this week as the Generals are set to face 2-0 Chapmanville in a Cardinal Conference showdown at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Winfield won by the skin of its teeth 19-14 over the Huskies last Friday to improve to 1-1 while Chapmanville has beaten Sissonville and Poca handily.
However, the Generals have won the last two matchups between the schools. Winfield defeated Chapmanville 28-24 in 2021, the teams didn’t meet in 2020, and the Generals were 48-13 victors in 2019.
This Chapmanville team looks far and away better than the 4-6 team of last season, though. The Tigers are averaging 49.5 points per game and are outscoring opponents 99-46 through two games.
Winfield coach Eddie Smolder got the first win under his belt as Winfield head coach, but that win is in the rearview mirror and the Generals are focused on the Tigers.
“We respect Chapmanville,” Smolder said on Monday after practice. “We’ve already started working on them. We’ve forgotten about the Hoover game it’s over. Now our goal this week is to win each day and get better each day in practice and be better than we were last week.”
Smolder talked about what he sees from the Tigers.
“They’re big, and they have some good speed,” he said. “We have to be ready for that, and we can’t take anybody lightly. We have to bring our A-game. We have to do a better job of executing on offense and not turning it over. Defensively we have to keep working and improving our attack. We’re excited about the game.”
Chapmanville coach James Barker is in his third year at the helm of the Tigers. He talked about the matchup.
“Any Eddie Smolder team is going to be physical, they’re going to be hard-nosed,” Barker said. “They’re going to feel like they’re more conditioned than the team they’re playing. They’re senior-laden. They have a good group coming back from last year as well. We think it’s a good matchup.”
Winfield senior Bray Boggs has been effective for the Generals as he’s rushed 28 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. The Generals used a combination of Brycen Brown and Hayden Hinkle at quarterback in the run over Hoover.
Chapmanville has a very effective ground weapon in running back Kohl Farmer. Farmer has rushed for 330 yards on 52 attempts scoring seven touchdowns in two games. His numbers lead the conference.
“We haven’t had a kid like Kohl at the running back position for a while now,” Barker said. “Dylan Smith back in 2017 led the state in scoring that year. I don’t think they’re comparable by body type but vision wise they are. We haven’t had a running back that has that vision since Smith. Kohl is really special.”
Chapmanville quarterback Brody Dalton is not too shabby, either. He’s completed 22 of 36 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is a really good athlete,” Smolder said. “He’s going to WVU to play baseball. He runs and throws well. Their running back is a big kid and has good wheels and is physical. They have a couple of good receivers and a good offensive line.”