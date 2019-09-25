LOGAN — As the high school football season hits its midway point this week it’s certainly not getting any easier for the Logan Wildcats.
Winless Logan, 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Cardinal Conference, is scheduled to host Winfield (3-1, 3-0) on Friday night at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats are coming off last week’s 68-8 loss at unbeaten Poca. Winfield was a 37-0 victor over winless Wayne.
Logan could not stop Dots’ all-state running back Ethan Payne last week as the junior rushed for 274 yards on 16 carries and scored five touchdowns in another highlight-reel performance.
Poca led 27-8 at halftime and sealed the victory with 41 third-quarter points. In the third quarter, Payne scored on three consecutive carries on touchdown runs of 43, 56 and 35 yards.
The Wildcats responded with a 15-play, 72-yard drive, which was capped by quarterback Jordan Hayes’ 10-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-8 play. With the successful two-point conversion, Logan trailed 14-8 to start the second quarter.
It was all Poca after that and the Wildcats failed to reach the end zone from there on out.
The youthful Wildcats have been outscored 210-28 this season.
Winfield dominated Wayne in last week’s game.
The Generals were without head coach Craig Snyder, who was reportedly in the hospital recovering from a scheduled surgery.
Winfield was able to keep the Pioneers off balance from the opening kickoff.
“The last two years, Wayne took the opening kickoff and went on long drives to start the game, and it really got us out of doing what we wanted to do,” Generals assistant coach Will Watkins told the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. “We thought if we could get the ball first and set the pace fast, it would be to our advantage. I haven’t been a part of a football game without Coach Snyder since I was 13 years old. It was a little weird. He was texting us all day. He was here in spirit.”
The Generals scored all 37 points in the first half.
Senior quarterback Nike Vance threw for 166 yards while running for 111 more before halftime and accounting for three touchdowns.
Carson Crouch reeled in two TD catches covering 26 and 11 yards and had 109 receiving yards on the night with seven total grabs. He also had a 21-yard touchdown run. Nick and Carson were hitting on all cylinders,” Watkins said.
Winfield led 3-0 with Kadin Jarrouj’s 24-yard field goal and never looked back.
John Covert added a 10-yard TD run for the Generals and closed out with 98 yards on the ground.
Vance finished with 320 yards of total offense, while Crouch had 156 total yards.
Winfield held Wayne to just 79 yards rushing on 31 carries. The Pioneers had only 25 yards passing, bringing their total yards to only 104. Winfield had 263 yards rushing and 192 yards in the air for 455 yards of total offense.
Winfield leads 5-4 in the all-time series with Logan. The Wildcats lost 64-32 in last year’s game.
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard was unavailable for comment.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.