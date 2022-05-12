There was an element of youth for some schools on the first day of the West Virginia state tennis tournament and Hurricane freshman Jacob Smolder showed out in his first time on the state’s biggest tennis stage.
Smolder advanced to the semifinals in the boys No. 1 singles with an 8-0 win over Greenbrier East’s Drew Beverage and an 8-1 win over Washington’s Sujay Prasath on Thursday at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City, the site of the Class AAA competition.
Smolder will take on George Washington’s Rohen Jones in a semifinal on Friday.
“It’s really fun being out with the team, everyone is having fun with one another, all around the team is really supportive,” Smolder said.
Smolder is at the top of the lineup for a Hurricane boys team that is leaps and bounds better than it was last season (the Redskins finished 10th as a team in 2021).
Smolder has a good mentor. His older sister, Lexi, won an individual title as a freshman and is making another title run as a senior as she’s in the girls No. 1 singles semifinals.
“There’s a bit of pressure because my sister won states as a freshman,” Jacob Smolder said. “So it’s kind of pressuring me to be good at the state tournament also. She told me to play hard and stay focused and have fun. She stays cool and doesn’t care what anybody thinks and that inspires me to do the same thing.”
Also for Hurricane’s boys, Curry Taylor won his No. 3 singles quarterfinal match over Greenbrier East’s Dawson Trusty 8-0.
On the girls side for Hurricane, Katy Limanen downed Jefferson’s Sonora Smith 8-0 in the No. 2 singles and will play in a semifinal against George Washington’s Zoe Charles on Friday. Charles defeated Spring Mills’ Edith Kao 8-3. Savannah Allen, a Hurricane freshman, beat Greenbrier East’s Peyton Barker 8-1 and will face University’s Emma Rusiecki in the No. 3 singles semifinal round.
Another set of siblings had a productive day on the courts. George Washington’s Rohen and Samir Jones made it to the semifinals of their respective events. Rohen, a junior, won his two No. 1 singles matches with an 8-0 win over Parkersburg South’s Evan Barker and an 8-1 victory over Bridgeport’s Ty Gandy to make the semifinal.
Samir, a sophomore, had a first-round bye in the No. 2 singles and won his quarterfinal match 8-1 over Bridgeport’s Paul Hong. He’ll play Cabell Midland’s Aiden Cottrell in a semifinal on Friday.
“It’s been fun, I thought I played pretty well,” Samir Jones said. “I like this year better because last year, two-thirds of the time we were indoors [due to rain at the state tournament]. This feels a lot better. It’s been fun playing with Rohen. Last year I didn’t get to play with him. This year has been good. I think we’re a pretty good team.”
The Jones brothers are the No. 1 seed in the No. 2 doubles and will play Friday against Morgantown.
Rohen came extremely close to winning an individual title in the No. 1 singles last year as he went three sets with Huntington’s AJ Mercer before Mercer won in a tiebreaker (6-4, 6-7, 6-1 (7-5)).
Mercer was disqualified from this year’s tournament as he violated WVSSAC rules by playing in a non-high school tournament during the high school regular season. Huntington found out about Mercer’s disqualification about 24 hours prior to the regional tournament.
Mercer’s disqualification may pave the way for Rohen Jones to win the No. 1 singles title but he has a tough opponent in Smolder in the semifinal.
It also changes things from a team standpoint for Huntington. But Huntington coach TJ Cisco isn’t daunted by Mercer’s absence and expects his players to step up.
“[My players] never batted an eye,” Cisco said. “They put the ‘H’ on their chests and go compete. I couldn’t be more proud of their willingness to put the ‘H’ on their chests and go compete under the circumstances.
“[Mercer’s absence] definitely changes things. As a coaching staff, as an athletic department, we just had to assess where we were at and what we were allowed to do and think about it and make the best decisions for the most people.”
Keeping with the theme of freshmen stepping up, Huntington freshman Ryan Patterson stepped up in a big way in the No. 2 singles as he reached the semifinals by beating Woodrow Wilson’s Rahul Ilangovan 8-0 and Morgantown’s Bennett Hall 8-2. He’ll face off against Hurricane’s Zachary Giertz in the semifinal Friday.
“I thought I played pretty good,” Patterson said. “As a freshman you don’t really know much but I’ve learned from my teammates and played well. It’s been fun.”
One of Huntington’s seniors, Will Touma, won what may have been the match of the day as he came from behind to defeat GW’s Anurag Reddy 9-7 in the No. 3 singles.
“I was nervous at the beginning but I loosened up at the end,” Touma said. “It’s my senior year so I just wanted to give it everything I have. Fighting through it. I have a foot injury, I got [mononucleosis]. I just knew I wanted to win so bad and my confidence took over.”
Touma gestured a “shush” motion to the George Washington spectators after the win.
“I knew the pressure was on him when he went up at the end right there,” Touma said. “I heard somebody in the [GW] crowd say ‘Two more points’ and that kind of fueled me. I was like ‘His back’s on the wall, he’s the one who has all the pressure on him.’”
In the Class AA-A tournament, which is being played at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex off Hillcrest Drive, Charleston Catholic made some noise as all its qualifiers made it to the semifinal round.
On the girls side, freshman Nadia Orcutt earned a semifinal berth in the girls No. 1 singles. She defeated Winfield’s Megna Pillarisrtti 8-0 and Frankfort’s Erin Clark 8-0. Annie Cimino defeated Frankfort’s Tiffany Sites 8-0 in the No. 2 singles and will face Chapmanville’s Jill Blevins on Friday in the semifinals.
On the boys side, Catholic is extremely young as five of its six qualifiers are freshmen.
Nick Giatras defeated Logan’s Jackson Akers 9-8 (8-2) and Wood County Christian’s Elijah Kuhl 8-1 in the No. 1 singles. He’ll face Winfield’s William Sinclair in the semifinal Friday.
Connor Waybright had a first-round bye but defeated Elkins’ Aaron Elliot 8-0 to reach the No. 2 singles semifinal. He’ll take on Logan’s Riley Reed in the semifinal.
Ethan Bastin defeated Winfield’s Ethan Coleman 8-1 in the No. 3 singles and will face Williamstown’s Tyler Fenton in the semifinal.