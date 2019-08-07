After days of practice under the summer heat and lining up against teammates day after day that can get old for high school football players.
Soon, the Man, Logan and Chapmanville prep football teams will get to change that up by locking horns against new faces and other teams.
The Hillbillies, Wildcats and Tigers will soon be seeing preseason action.
All three teams will hit the gridiron soon for the first of two scrimmages.
This year, the WVSSAC changed the rule, allowing the first scrimmage to be played on the second Friday after the first day of practice, if teams so wished. In years past, the first preseason games were always played on the second Saturday.
Logan will be taking advantage of the new rule as the Wildcats are scheduled to have its preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 16, at home against Lincoln County. The Wildcats then play Scott on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. in the Cardinal Conference Gridorama at Skyhawk Field in Madison.
The Tigers are scheduled to scrimmage a conference team, the Scott Skyhawks, in its preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Chapmanville. CRHS then heads to Madison for the Gridorama to play Herbert Hoover at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.
Coach Harvey Arms' Billies have two preseason scrimmages set.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, Man is set to travel to Charleston's South Hills area as the Billies are slated to play at Class AAA George Washington in its traditional preseason opener.
The second scrimmage is then scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, at Oak Hill, a new preseason opponent.
Man had to scramble to find a second preseason foe as the River View Grid-O-Rama, held the last several years, was cancelled due to a quirk in the Raiders' schedule.
River View is scheduled to open the regular season on a Monday on Aug. 26 at home against Montcalm in the kickoff game to the new season in the state of West Virginia. The Raiders then have to turn around and play a second game in Week 1 on Friday, Aug. 30, at Mount View.
Therefore, there was no way River View could have played in the Grid-O-Rama the Saturday before its opener. The Raiders have just nine games scheduled for the season.
Logan, coached by second-year mentor Jimmy Sheppard, is slated to open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 30, at county rival Man. The Wildcats were 4-6 last year, doubling up on the two-win season of 2017. The Billies were 6-4 last season with one of those setbacks coming to the Wildcats in a 20-14 season opening defeat.
Chapmanville, coached by Rob Dial, went 5-5 last year. The Tigers are scheduled to open the season a day early on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Sissonville at Charleston's Laidley Field.
The switch to Thursday was made due to Sissonville's construction project at its home stadium.
Sissonville is getting Field Turf and will be the fourth Cardinal Conference team to get an artificial playing surface, joining Logan, Chapmanville, Scottt and Mingo Central.
In other Cardinal Conference Gridorama games on Aug. 24, Poca plays Wayne at 10:30 a.m., Nitro takes on Sissonville at noon, and Mingo Central squares off with Winfield at 3 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Cardinal Conference Grid-O-Rama
When: Saturday, Aug.24
Where: Skyhawk Field, Scott High School, Madison, West Virginia
Game 1: Logan vs. Scott, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Poca vs. Wayne, 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: Nitro vs. Sissonville, noon
Game 4: Chapmanville vs. Herbert Hoover, 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: Mingo Central vs. Winfield, 3 p.m.