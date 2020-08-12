The preseasons scrimmages are set for all three county teams if all goes to plan.
Chapmanville Regional High School is set to host Wyoming East on Friday, August 28 at home in a 6 p.m. kickoff from Tiger Stadium.
Man hits the road at Class AAA George Washington also on August 28 and Logan hosts River View the same night.
Each team gets one preseason game instead of two this season and the scrimmage replaces Week 1 of the regular season which was canceled by the WVSSAC.
Chapmanville was originally slated to host Sissonville in Week 1, while Man was to play at Logan. Both games were wiped out.
The Tigers are now scheduled to host North Marion on October 9 during its previous bye week. Man has scheduled an away game at Calhoun County on October 9 during its off week. Logan has added Class A Tug Valley to its schedule on October 16 at home.
“So the Sissonville game, which was going to be the regular season opener, will now be Wyoming East but it will not count,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “We also added North Marion to the schedule to replace the Sissonville game and that’s October 9 at home.”
Practices are slated to start two weeks later this year on August 17 due to COVID-19 concerns and extra safety steps are being taken.
“We are going to do a lot of what we did in our three-week practice period,” Barker said. “What we did is no locker room use, no weight room use. It will almost be like an organized Midget League practice. Our players would have to come dressed. They would have to come with their helmets and with their shoulder pads because we don’t want them in the locker room congregating. If they are in close proximity with each other that’s how the virus spreads. We feel like if we can eliminate those dangers to our student athletes then we are doing a better job.
“So what we did in the three-week period we used milk crates that we used as lockers and those were socially distant from around the field. We will probably give them travel bags early on so they will have their own bags and then take their equipment home back and forth to and from practice.”
Testing the players for the virus is also an option but nothing yet has been set in stone.
“That would come from the Logan County Board of Education,” Barker said. “That’s something that we are not going to do independently, at least, not at this time. The SSAC has not said anything about testing before a game. From what I think is going to happen from what I understood is that they are going to do it from a case-by-case basis. Just because a player might test positive on a team that doesn’t mean that that team is going to be shut down. You would do your normal contact tracing and see if symptoms develop.”
Barker said he’s hopeful some kind of football season will be played.
“It’s roll with the punches. Nobody has the silver bullet, not only to defeat the virus but also how to do things at this time,” he said. “I think the better organized you are from the safety aspects the better you are going to be. We’ve never had a problem with practice organization at Chapmanville. I thought that we were organized pretty well during the three-week period.”