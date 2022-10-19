CHAPMANVILLE — A cross-county rivalry win can make or break a football season.
The Logan County matchup between the Chapmanville Tigers (4-3) and the No. 9 Logan Wildcats (6-2).
Kickoff will be at 7 p. m. in Chapmanville.
There is no denying the rivalry between the two schools. With only three weeks left on this regular season, this game has major playoff implications for both teams.
The Tigers look to capitalize off a gritty win against the Wayne Pioneers last week and need to extend their winning streak in order to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. The Wildcats, if they get a win over the Tigers this week, will essentially lock their bid in place for the first round.
“The Logan game is always its own animal,” said Tigers head coach James Barker. “We don’t need any outside motivation — our boys understand the assignment and are focused — we’re excited for the opportunity and know that this has big playoff implications for either team.”
The Tigers have had a very testing season. They’re in the clear after last week’s win over Wayne and are poised for a winning season, but direly need to get some breathing room with a win this week in order to boost their hopes into extending their season into November.
Chapmanville had a close and explosive battle with Herbert Hoover just two weeks prior and fell by way of 42-33. There is no doubt that this Tiger squad has pent up emotions ready to be released against the Wildcats.
As for Logan, their season has had challenges with the loss of their starting quarterback, Jaxon Cogar, for the rest of the season in a win against Nitro.
A blow like that could ruin any team’s chances to finish out their season successfully.
Junior Drew Berry has stepped up and taken over the role as the Wildcats quarterback and has been playing extremely well ever since.
Last week, Logan went traveled to Glen Daniel in a battle between the Liberty Raiders and effortlessly took care of business with a 36-14 win. Drew Berry threw four touchdowns in that contest.
The week prior, the Wildcats traveled to Madison to face the red hot undefeated Skyhawks, but ultimately fell in a nail biter 28-20. The Wildcats and Berry drove down the field late in the fourth quarter to what seemed like a game winning drive for the Wildcats, but fell just short after throwing an interception. Berry has had an impressive first two starts at the helm of Logan’s offense and looks to extend that against the Tigers.
Head Coach of the Wildcats, Gary Mullins, understand where his squad is in terms of the season and is confident, they can do what it takes to come out victorious.
“Going forward, we definitely need to use this momentum as we prepare for a hard-nosed Chapmanville team. We must play with great intensity to come out with a win this Friday.”
More than bragging rights are at stake for these two schools on Friday as they both look to continue to build on early season resumes.