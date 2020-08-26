CHAPMANVILLE — Replacing Chase Berry won’t be easy.
Berry was the starting quarterback for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team the last three seasons and those shoes will be tough to fill.
The All-State and All-Cardinal Conference selection completed 128 of 194 passes for 1,341 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019. Berry also ran for 903 yards last season and scored 10 touchdowns and was the Tigers’ leading rusher.
Chapmanville, coming off a 5-5 season, has a trio of quarterbacks looking to fill Berry’s shoes heading into the Tigers’ season opener on September 18 at home against Nitro.
Senior Jaxson Turner, a running back last year, junior Brandon Butcher and sophomore Brody Dalton are all in the mix.
So who will start?
“That’s a really good question,” Chapmanville first-year coach James Barker said. “We had two guys in the summer during the July practice period, Brandon Butcher and Jaxson Turner, that took reps. Another guy who we think is going to compete as well, Brody Dalton, was down in South Carolina playing baseball and he could not practice because of those rules for out-of-state travel.”
Butcher or Turner did not throw a single pass last season.
Dalton did, however, complete a pass for 27 yards on a fake punt play in last year’s Man game.
Right now, it’s all open.
“We’re going to have a quarterback competition,” Barker said. “The quarterback position is a very important position for us. What’s been tough for us is that for us to not do the 7 on 7s like we normally do and to not have the full summers like we normally have it’s been a little bit more difficult to determine who the best option out of those three guys are. It’s a little bit of a different scenario.”
Barker said you could see any of the three play quarterback this fall.
Think of them as 1A, 1B and 1C with no real starters or backups.
“There’s probably a lot of truth to that,” Barker said. “There will probably be a lot of situations where each one of those kids does something better than the other one. In certain scenarios we might want one on the field and other scenarios we might want another one. You might see a little bit of a quarterback carousel from us this year.”
Chapmanville has a fourth quarterback in freshman Drew Berry, the younger brother to Chase Berry and also to Alex Berry, another former Tigers’ quarterback.
The Berry brothers are the son of Chapmanville assistant coach Bo Berry.
Drew Berry is likely to be the Tigers’ JV quarterback this fall, Coach Barker said.
“We lost a Berry and we gained a Berry,” Barker said. “We’ve been doing that for about a decade now. Maybe a little bit longer because Lonnie Lee was down here too. We had Alex also in the past. You even go back to 2005-06 we had Lonnie Berry’s son Lonnie Lee, who is a doctor at Logan Regional Medial Center. He was a quarterback. Then we had Alex Berry and then Chase Berry and now we have Drew Berry. So we are having another Berry.”