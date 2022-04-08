LOGAN – There was no gold found at the bottom of the rainbow.
But it must have brought Irish luck to the Logan High School softball team on Thursday night in its county clash with Chapmanville.
The Lady Cats rallied from a one-run deficit and defeated the Lady Tigers, 4-2, on a drizzly, cool, rainbow-filled evening at Logan's Bea Orr Field.
Logan, winners of four straight games, improved to 6-7 on the season with the win. Chapmanville dropped to 7-5.
The Lady Cats were coming off Wednesday night's 9-5 victory at Sherman. That avenged a 4-1 loss to the Tide at home earlier in the season.
“We are picking it up and coming together, yes sir,” Logan coach Jason Davis said. “We're playing really well right now and we're starting to hit the ball and get timely hitting. We were coming off a big win against Sherman and also a big win the other night against Scott. Our pitchers are pitting well and we've had good defense.”
After the third inning, which was played in a light but steady rain, Chapmanville went ahead 2-1 in the top of the fourth as catcher Erica Sigmon ripped a two-run homer to left off Logan pitcher Chloe Bryant.
The rain had stopped and the sun came back out briefly, giving fans a picturesque view of a brilliant rainbow beyond the outfield fence and in the mountain backdrop.
That's when Logan's fortunes seemed to turn.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Logan tied it 2-2 as Isabella Propst was safe on a fielder's choice play and later scored on leadoff batter Taylor Noe's hard-smashing RBI double past third base and down the left field line.
Logan then went ahead for good in the bottom of the sixth as Lacy Curry walked and later scored on an RBI single by left fielder Harlee Quick. The Lady Cats then tacked on another run, taking a 4-2 lead as freshman catcher Emilee Mullins lofted a deep sacrifice fly to center field.
Bryant then got the Lady Tigers out in the top of the seventh to preserve the win. She went the distance, allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Chloe Murphy was the starting and losing pitcher for Chapmanville. She went six innings and yielded four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Noe, Logan's center fielder and leadoff batter, put the Lady Cats up 1-0 in the bottom of the first as she ripped a triple and scored on a wild pitch.
Noe, an All-State sophomore, has been a big player for Logan in just two years. Noe, also an infielder, can play shortstop or second base. Noe was 2 for 3 at the plate to lead LHS. She hit better than .400 for the Lady Cats last season.
“She had a big triple to lead it off for us,” Davis said. “She made a big play in the outfield too. A girl hit a fly ball for a single and tried to stretch it into a double and she didn't expect her to throw it. She's got a rocket arm. She worked really hard in the off season and it's paying off. She can play anywhere. Last year, she even played behind the plate some. Our freshman catcher, Emilee Mullins, is also doing a heck of a job right now. I can't say enough about these younger girls. They are stepping up. We've been hitting the ball hard and we hope that it continues next week.”
Curry added a single for Logan.
Emma Muncy, Ashleigh Mahon, Brooke Christian and Erin Adkins had singles for the Lady Tigers.
Chapmanville's grizzled veteran coach Ronnie Ooten, in his 41st season at Chapmanville and the state's all-time winningest coach with more than 700 victories and six state championships, said he was disappointed with his team's loss.
“If you can't get up for playing Logan then you can't get up to play nobody,” Ooten said. “You can't go out and Oh-fer and give up four unearned runs. You can't beat nobody like that. When we put runners on base and our big sticks are up we can't get the ball out of the infield. When nobody is on base we knock it off the fence. We just have to be focused. The homer got us in the game, but as a team, we went through the motions.”
Logan and Chapmanville, Class AA sectional rivals, are scheduled to play again on April 21 at Chapmanville's Ronnie Ooten Field.
The Lady Tigers are slated to play at Herbert Hoover on Friday, then host Tug Valley on Monday night at 6. CRHS plays at Scott on April 12, hosts Mingo Central on April 13. The Lady Tigers host Poca on April 15 and play at George Washington on April 16.
The Lady Cats play at Westside on Friday, then travel to Man on Monday before hosting Mingo Central on Tuesday. Logan travels to Wayne on April 13 and hosts Winfield on April 15.