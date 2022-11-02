Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
0914_mu football_0
Buy Now

Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher (14), left, runs a keeper toward Coastal Carolina’s Rolan Wooden II (90) as the Marshall University football team takes on Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — If there was any good news for Marshall head coach Charles Huff stemming from the 24-13 Homecoming loss to Coastal Carolina, it was that his offense finally found some rhythm.

Quarterback Cam Fancher threw for 320 yards, wide receiver Corey Gammage hauled in eight passes for a career-high 187 yards and the Thundering Herd out-gained Coastal Carolina 407-271.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Recommended for you