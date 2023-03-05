Jesse Keith Whitley, the grandson of country music legend Keith Whitley, boxes 2022 Mingo Central graduate Tyler Ooten (right) during the Inaugural Redneck Brawl on Saturday, March 4 in front of a capacity crowd at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Jesse Keith Whitley, the grandson of country music legend Keith Whitley, boxes 2022 Mingo Central graduate Tyler Ooten (right) during the Inaugural Redneck Brawl on Saturday, March 4 in front of a capacity crowd at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
WILLIAMSON —The Williamson Fieldhouse saw a capacity crowd of an estimated 6,000 plus people pack inside the historic venue for the Inaugural Redneck Brawl on Saturday. March 4.
Event organizer Chris Smith, who is the founder of the Rough ‘N Rowdy Brawl, hosted the first-time event which saw over 25 fights, a ring girl competition, and a mullet competition. The event, which was also available on PPV, was sold out on Thursday.
Cars were packed all the way to US 119 near the Williamson water tower as well as on nearly every street in West End down to the old Phoenix Grill. Smith is in talks with Park Board Director Jarrod Dean to plan another event at the Fieldhouse in coming months.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.