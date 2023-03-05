Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON —The Williamson Fieldhouse saw a capacity crowd of an estimated 6,000 plus people pack inside the historic venue for the Inaugural Redneck Brawl on Saturday. March 4.

Event organizer Chris Smith, who is the founder of the Rough ‘N Rowdy Brawl, hosted the first-time event which saw over 25 fights, a ring girl competition, and a mullet competition. The event, which was also available on PPV, was sold out on Thursday.

Jarrid McCormick

