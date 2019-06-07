The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS - The scheduled game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of rain Wednesday night. It will be made up Aug. 31 as part of a day-night doubleheader.
The game was called after an 83-minute delay. Rain started right around when play was supposed to begin and didn't let up. The forecast called for showers deep into the night.
Anthony DeSclafani (2-3, 4.97 ERA) had been slated to pitch for the Reds against Dakota Hudson (4-3, 3.94). Both were simply pushed back a day to start Thursday afternoon.
The Cardinals have had five of their last eight games either delayed or postponed by rain. The total delay time is just under nine hours.
By now St. Louis manager Mike Shildt is used to handling the rough weather, and he's comfortable with the idea of a day-night doubleheader on the final day of August.
"We've got the rosters expanding the next day," Shildt said. "It will be fine."
Cincinnati has won seven of its last 10 road games.
REDS 4, CARDINALS 1: Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo knew he had good stuff.
After giving up a leadoff home run and a single to the first two batters and walking four guys in the first three innings, he settled down and showed it.
Castillo pitched one-run ball over six innings, Yasiel Puig homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 Tuesday night following a rain delay of 1 hour, 20 minutes.
The loss snapped the Cardinals' four-game winning streak after sweeping the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.
Castillo (6-1) gave up two hits and struck out eight with 111 pitches. He dropped his ERA to 2.38 and hasn't taken a loss since April 3 - a 1-0 defeat to Milwaukee.
Castillo did not allow a hit after the first inning. He retired his final 12 batters following a walk in the third.
Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 14 chances. St. Louis struck out 14 times against four pitchers.