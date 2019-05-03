The Associated Press
NEW YORK - Jacob deGrom was back in 2018 form - and so were his New York Mets teammates.
Jos Iglesias homered off Edwin Diaz with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 1-0 victory Wednesday night as the Mets wasted seven shutout innings from their $137.5 million ace.
Last year's NL Cy Young Award winner allowed only three hits and struck out six, pitching out of trouble a couple of times after going 0-3 with a 9.69 ERA in his previous three starts. He missed a turn during that stretch, landing on the 10-day injured list with a sore elbow after a bout with strep throat.
"It's definitely a relief. Nobody wants to go out there and stink," deGrom said.
He didn't get much help, however, which was often the case last season when deGrom finished 10-9 despite a major league-low 1.70 ERA.
For the second time in three nights, Diaz (0-2) gave up a tiebreaking homer to the Reds in the ninth. Jesse Winker connected against the All-Star closer in the series opener Monday to give Cincinnati a 5-4 victory.
"It's rare. I'm sure it's going to continue to be rare. But it's a little stunning," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.
The diminutive Iglesias pulled an 89 mph slider into the left field corner for his second home run this year and 23rd overall in eight big league seasons.
A frustrated Diaz snapped his head and yelled on the mound after the ball cleared the fence.
"Just a huge home run for us. Says a lot about him as a player and a hitter in big spots. To do it right there off of Diaz is impressive," Reds manager David Bell said. "The runs aren't easy right now, but guys aren't giving in to that. You just keep going and you never know when the big hit is going to come. In this series, so far, we've done it off a really good pitcher."
Zach Duke (2-1) got one out and Michael Lorenzen worked a perfect ninth for his second save as closer Raisel Iglesias was rested on a misty, 50-degree night.
METS 4, REDS 3: Pete Alonso was doused with water and pelted with bubble gum, sunflower seeds and popcorn. Jeff McNeil ran into the celebration and screamed: "I got the hit! I got the hit! I get half!"
After Jeurys Familia wasted a two-run lead with two outs in the ninth, the New York Mets rebounded to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday night and avoid dropping below .500 for the first time this year.
J.D. Davis doubled to the left-center gap off Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias (1-4) to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the 10th, and McNeil singled sharply to right for the fifth four-hit game of his brief career and second this year.
Alonso, who had been 0 for 4, fell behind 0-2 in the count, took a changeup and then lofted a fastball to the right-field warning track, allowing Davis to trot home from third on the sacrifice fly. Following the first walk-off RBI of Alonso's big league career, the rookie thought back to the eighth inning of Monday's 5-4 loss, when Iglesias struck him out on a changeup.
REDS 5, METS 4: Jesse Winker thought back to the start of this season, when he returned from shoulder surgery and went hitless in his first 14 at-bats and 23 of 24. His Cincinnati Reds teammates told him not to worry.
"They said it's eight games, nine games, it's 10 games," he recalled. "You don't make 162 games out of 10 games, right? You don't make it out of a month."Just 28 games into the season, Winker has set a career high for home runs.
He pulled a 96 mph fastball from All-Star closer Edwin Diaz over the right-center field fence with two outs in the ninth inning on a chilly Monday night, and the Reds beat the New York Mets 5-4 after wasting a four-run lead.
Selected by Cincinnati with the 49th overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, Winker did not reach the big leagues until 2017. He was the Reds' opening day center fielder last season and was hitting .299 with seven homers and 43 RBIs when he had season-ending surgery on July 31 to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The injury had bothered him since 2014 at Class A.
He had 49 walks and 46 strikeouts last year, an anomaly in 21st century baseball - Winker was among just five batters with 250 or more plate appearances who had more walks than whiffs, joining Alex Bregman, Jos Ramrez, Carlos Santana and Reds teammate Joey Votto.
After hitting seven home runs in each of his first two big league seasons, Winker has eight.
This was just the second homer Winker pulled. After hitting mostly first and third this year, he was moved to cleanup for the first time Monday.
Left-handed batters had been 0 for 15 with 10 strikeouts this year against Diaz (0-1), pitching for the third straight day for the first time this season.
Cincinnati had lost 26 of its last 34 games against the Mets, including 13 of 16 at Citi Field. While Cincinnati is 11-8 following a 1-8 start, New York has lost four of five and dropped back to .500 at 14-14.
Raisel Iglesias (1-3) pitched two innings, striking out his last four batters.
CARDINALS 5, REDS 2: St Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty noticed a trend from the beginning of his outing against the Cincinnati Reds.
Flaherty tossed seven scoreless innings, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and the Cardinals beat the Reds 5-2 on Sunday, taking two of three from their NL Central rivals.
Jos Martinez had two hits and drove in a run for the Cardinals, who have won seven of eight overall.
Scott Schebler hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth for the Reds, who have lost three of five.
Molina extended his hitting streak to 15 games, one short of his career best, with a bases-loaded single in the eighth.
Flaherty (3-1) gave up four hits in an 89-pitch outing. He struck out four and walked one. He was helped by three double plays, two of which ended innings.
St. Louis scored twice in the fourth off Sonny Gray (0-4), who gave up three hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.