The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS - This time, Anthony DeSclafani turned in the gem for the Cincinnati Reds.
DeSclafani tossed six scoreless innings, and Cincinnati bashed five homers in a 12-1 victory over St. Louis on Friday night that snapped the Cardinals' five-game win streak.
The Reds' rotation hasn't allowed an earned run in its last 17 innings. Luis Castillo threw six scoreless innings in a 4-2 win over Atlanta on Thursday. Tanner Roark went his final four innings without an earned run in a 3-1 loss on Wednesday.
"It's fun watching all these guys go out there and have success," DeSclafani said. "We just learn from each other as well. Hopefully, it's something we can keep on doing."
Joey Votto, Yasiel Puig and Eugenio Suarez homered as Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. Jose Peraza and Jesse Winker also connected, and Curt Casali finished with three hits and four RBIs.
St. Louis ace Miles Mikolas (2-2) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.
He pitched eight effective innings in a 10-2 victory over the New York Mets in his previous start.
Matt Carpenter had two hits and walked twice for St. Louis, which finished with eight hits. Carpenter scored on Paul DeJong's single in the eighth for the Cardinals' only run.
DeSclafani (1-1) gave up four hits in a 91-pitch outing. He struck out six and walked three.
"He set the tone the way he pitched," Cincinnati manager David Bell said.
The Cardinals got runners on in each of his six innings, but were never able to come up with a big hit. It was DeSclafani's first win since Aug. 28 against Milwaukee.
"He had some life on his fastball," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "He worked ahead in counts and it looked like he was changing his speeds effectively."
Suarez put Cincinnati in front with his sixth homer in the first.
Winker hit his team-best seventh homer leading off the fourth, and Votto made it 4-0 with a solo shot in the fifth. Puig drove in Winker with a two-run drive in the eighth, and Peraza homered during the Reds' six-run ninth.
The five homers matched a season high for Cincy.
"It was a lot of fun, it was very impressive," Winker said. "We've been talking about this offense all year long. It can kind of get you at any minute. It happened tonight real quick - 12 runs got put up pretty fast."
Mikolas was coming off his best outing of the season.
"Sometimes you leave balls down the middle and they're flyouts to center," Mikolas said. "Sometimes they're home runs."
St. Louis infielder Jedd Gyorko struck out pinch hitter Phillip Ervin on four pitches to end the ninth.
Streaking
St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the second. Teammate Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the seventh.
Roster move
St. Louis activated Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day injured list and optioned fellow outfielder Lane Thomas to Triple-A Memphis. O'Neill had been sidelined by a right elbow injury.
O'Neill grounded into a double play as a pinch hitter in the seventh.
Training room
Reds: LHP Alex Wood (back spasms) threw a bullpen session Wednesday in Arizona and is scheduled to throw another Saturday.
Cardinals: RHP Luke Gregerson (right shoulder impingement) tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday.
REDS 4, BRAVES 2: With Cincinnati Reds clinging to a lead, David Hernandez came in and shut down the Atlanta Braves.
The Reds' reliever struck out three straight Braves with the bases loaded and the Reds held on for a 4-2 win on Thursday night in a rain-delayed victory.
Luis Castillo shook off early problems to pitch six scoreless innings for the Reds but loaded the bases to start the seventh. Hernandez relieved and struck out Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte and Ozzie Albies to maintain a 3-0 lead, earning a high-five procession in the dugout.
"I came into the game thinking, 'Don't walk anybody,'" Hernandez said. "I was just going to use fastballs and sliders, get ahead and expand the strike zone. I don't think I've ever come into a game and got three strikeouts. I've loaded them myself and got out of them, but not like this."
"David Hernandez won this game," Castillo said through an interpreter. "I thanked him before. I thank him even more now."
Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, but the Reds held on for their second win in the three-game series.
Raisel Iglesias got the final five outs for his sixth save.
The game was delayed 2 hours, 42 minutes by rain in the middle of the seventh.
Castillo (3-1) allowed a season-high five hits over the first three innings but retired nine straight before getting into trouble in the seventh. He also got his first hit of the season and scored on Eugenio Suarez's drive off the left field wall. Suarez was thrown out at second.
"Castillo's stuff was electric," Atlanta catcher Brian McCann said. "He made the pitches when he had to."
Suarez delivered a drive to almost the exact same spot in the fifth for a two-run double.
Atlanta's Ronald Acua Jr., the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, celebrated the first anniversary of his major league debut in Cincinnati last season by going 1 for 3 with a walk, but he was robbed twice by Suarez. The third baseman barehanded a slow bouncer behind the bag and threw Acua out at first to end the first and made a diving stab of Acua's sharp one-hopper to lead off the fourth.
"He's really good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Suarez. "He's good defensively. He's a force offensively. He's just a solid, solid player."
Julio Teheran (2-3) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs with three walks and seven strikeouts against a Cincinnati offense that went into the game with a major league worst .199 batting average.. He also hit a batter.
"Suarez is the only hitter who put the barrel on the ball," McCann said.
Yasiel Puig fumbled his way into an outfield assist in the third. He misplayed Freeman's hit in right field but recovered in time to throw out Freeman at second base.