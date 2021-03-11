FRISCO, Texas — Marshall’s men’s basketball team picked a bad day to not have energy.
The Herd never got into an offensive rhythm and could not find ways to stop Rice’s Quincy Olivari in a 72-68 loss to the Owls in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament at Ford Center at The Star on Wednesday night.
“We did not play Marshall basketball,” said Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni. “I thought we did a lot of home-run shooting, a lot of individual things.”
With the loss, Marshall’s season likely comes to an end at 15-7. The Herd was possibly in the running for an NIT bid due to its NET ranking, but that likely goes by the wayside with the first-round defeat.
Rice used a 14-2 run over a three-minute stretch of the second half to take a 59-49 lead with 5:24 left.
The catalyst was Olivari, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in the win for the Owls. After Marshall took a brief 47-45 lead, Olivari knocked down two 3-pointers to start the run.
“They got two good looks right after that,” Marshall point guard Jarrod West said. “Our defense just wasn’t where it needed to be tonight, honestly. That was the reason. We came back and tied it at 45, took the lead, but we just gave up open shots and they made them. They did what they were supposed to do.”
West led Marshall with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, but noted the lack of energy as a contributing factor to the loss.
Marshall tried to make a comeback after finding its range late, closing to 71-68 following a Mikel Beyers 3-pointer with 15 seconds left, but the Owls continued to knock down free throws as the rally fell short.
One sequence that summed up Marshall’s night came with the Herd trailing by seven and 3:30 left. Rice got three offensive rebounds on one possession to bleed 90 seconds off the clock.
“They got three offensive rebounds on one play, which really helped them out a lot,” West said. “We just didn’t make the plays we were supposed to make, man, and they made theirs.”
Marshall looked hesitant offensively from the start and Rice did a good job at disrupting the flow of the game.
The Herd’s hesitation led to a lack of rhythm and poor shooting, which plagued the team throughout the game.
Marshall finished 10 of 34 from 3-point range, but five of those makes were in the final five minutes of action in scramble mode.
Senior West led the Herd with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Beyers added 17. Jannson Williams added 11, as did Taevion Kinsey, who struggled throughout in a 5-of-15 shooting performance.
Marshall trailed 31-29 after an opening half in which the Herd seemed tight on the offensive end.
The tentative nature of the flow led to the ball moving slowly, which led to a 3-for-18 performance from 3-point range and eight turnovers with only four assists in the first half.
While Marshall struggled from long distance, the Owls were able to work the inside-out game, knocking down six 3-pointers early, which aided the advantage.
Max Fiedler had 15 points and nine rebounds for Rice, who advances to take on UAB in Thursday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal. Cameron Sheffield also had 10 in the win.