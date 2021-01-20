Ryan Arrowood is glad he found Andrew Shull.
Last spring, after Arrowood was named as the new basketball coach at the University of Rio Grande (Ohio), he was told about Shull, a promising 6-foot senior guard at Chapmanville Regional High School.
Shull had verbally committed to Division I Wingate University, but had walked back that commitment.
Arrowood got in contact with Shull and the rest is history.
“We were pretty fortunate to get him,” Arrowood said. “I got the call from the AD on a Friday night and got the job. I called a guy on a Saturday because I knew that he had de-committed to see if he was available and I had heard that he might have some interest and we jumped on it. That guy was Andrew Shull. We got a gem for sure with him.”
Shull is proving his worth in his freshman season at Rio Grande.
In last week’s 97-96 triple overtime win at Alice Lloyd, Shull hit a 15-foot fade-away shot off the dribble at the buzzer to lift the Red Storm to victory.
The video of the game-winning shot went viral on social media.
“He’s just not your typical freshman,” Arrowood said. “He’s a winner. Anyone from that area knows who Andrew Shull is. I find it interesting that he hit the game winning shot and he had a memory pop up (on Facebook) and it was an exact year from where he had made an apology to everyone at Chapmanville for not playing well enough against Logan. That’s who he is. He’s a competitor and a winner. He’s come in from Day One and has been great for us. He’s not afraid of conflict and not afraid of working and getting better.”
Shull stepped it up in the overtime periods.
“He did not shoot the ball well against Alice Lloyd and was 0 for 6 from 3 and was not scoring well but we posted him up in overtime and he had six assists,” Arrowood said. “He’s a complete player and a humble kid. He could have went to bigger schools but me and him developed a relationship in the recruiting process. We’re happy to have him. He has an amazing family.”
Arrowood said Shull hit a lull a few weeks ago but has responded.
“He’s like a lot of freshmen. He hit a wall a couple of weeks ago,” Arrowood said. “But he responded to it and since then he’s had 27 points, 27 points and a game-winning shot.”
Arrowood said Shull is a complete player.
“His biggest growth has been on the defensive end of the floor,” he said. “He’s starting to turn into a really good defender. He’s a great shooter from about all ranges. His mid-range pull-up is about one of the best that I’ve ever seen. He shoots the 3 well. He shoots the 3 better off the dribble right now than catch-and-shoot. He’s working his tail off now to get better at that. We also love to post up our guards and he’s added that to his game, too. He’s really developed a good post-up game that has gotten better and better every day.”
University of Rio Grande Sports Information Director Randy Peyton said Shull has fit in well with the Rio Grande basketball program.
“He’s shown everybody that he’s more than capable of playing here,” Peyton said. “He’s just a freshman, but he leads our team in minutes played, he’s one of top scorers we have and he tends to make good decisions on the floor. He’s certainly shown he has the guts to step up when the situation arises.”
Shull played in many big games in his two seasons at Chapmanville.
The Tigers were 26-2 and Class AA state champions in 2019 and 22-2 last year before the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He played at Chapmanville and got to play in so many big games,” Arrowood said. “Every single game he played in high school was a big game. That’s huge for us to get him and that’s one of the reasons that he’s been able to step right in and contribute for us. Playing for the coach he played for in high school and playing at Chapmanville and playing for state championships and playing with that pressure on him is a reason why he’s doing what he’s doing as a freshman. In high school, his team got everybody’s best shot every night.”
Arrowood is a West Virginia native and hopes to recruit more Mountain State players into the Buckeye State.
“I’m a West Virginia kid,” he said. “I went to Hannan High School and was able to make a state tournament there. I love the game. I also played here at Rio Grande. I coached at Mountain State, at Huntington Prep and most recently at Teays Valley. The state of West Virginia has some good ball players and we hope to get some more.”