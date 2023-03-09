RIPLEY - The Logan Wildcats traveled to Ripley on Wednesday night in one of the Class AAA Region IV co-finals, and the homestanding Vikings ended Logan's season, topping them by a final count of 78-66 in front of a packed and energetic crowd.
The Wildcats finished the campaign at 13-11 overall, while Ripley is now 23-2 and heading to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center next week for state tournament action.
Ripley got out to an early 7-2 lead with 4:42 left in the first period. The Vikings then led 12-7 and 15-9, but a 5-0 run by the Wildcats made it a 15-14 contest at the 1:13 mark thanks to five straight points from Julius Clancy.
The score was tied 18-18 after one quarter after a pair of foul shots from Logan's Garrett Williamson.
The two squads traded buckets up until the 4:42 mark of the second frame, and at that point it was a 26-26 game.
However, Ripley went on a 7-0 run and led 33-26 with 1:43 left until halftime after a putback layup by 6"11 center Luke Johnson.
A triple and a pair of free throws from Williamson trimmed Logan's deficit to just four points at 35-31 at the intermission.
Putbacks from Williamson and Aiden Slack tied the game again at 35-35 just 57 seconds into the third stanza. Once again, the Vikings and Wildcats went back and forth for the majority of the quarter.
A basket from Johnson put Ripley ahead by four at 47-43 with 1:02 left in the third period, and that was the score heading into the game's final quarter.
Two Johnson free throws increased the Vikings' lead to five at 49-44 with 6:35 left in the matchup, but a three from Scotty Browning and a layup from Clancy helped Logan deadlock things at 49-49 with 6:03 to go.
A Browning layup tied the contest once more at 53-53 with 4:33 left in the game before four consecutive points from Ripley's Brady Anderson gave the hosts a 57-53 edge with 3:57 remaining.
The Vikings held a 61-57 lead at 2:48 of the fourth quarter, and then a technical foul on Williamson of the Wildcats allowed Johnson to hit three technical foul shots.
Johnson then hit two more shots from the charity stripe, and Ripley's lead was upped to 66-57 with 1:37 left in the game.
Two layups from Clancy brought Logan to within five at 66-61 with 1:21 on the clock, but it was too little, too late for the visitors. The Vikings escaped with a 78-66 victory.
Browning led the Wildcats with 22 points on the night and went 7/15 from the field. Williamson, who was playing in his first game since Jan. 20, scored 16 points on an injured leg and hit two shots from downtown. Clancy also reached double figures with 13 points on the evening.
After the game, Logan head coach Zach Green had nothing but praise for his players despite the loss.
"These guys were as hard-working, as together a group of kids as I've ever had," Green said. "They fought until the end, and I'm extremely proud of them. There's a lot of things that we can take away from our team, from this season, that don't come down to wins and losses. This team learned so much, they battled through so much during the season. Life lessons are going to go a long way after they graduate."
As the Wildcats head into the offseason, Green wants his players to use this loss as fuel.
He wants the regional co-final loss to the Vikings to be a chip on their shoulder going forward.
"Kind of the way it was before we got to the state tournament," Green said. "That chip has to be placed firmly on your shoulder, and you have to approach the whole offseason that way. You have to be upset, you have to be mad, you have to be hungry. There's a lot of talent coming back to this basketball team, and I think we're going to be really good again next year."
Score by quarters
LHS: 18 13 12 23 - 66
RHS: 18 17 12 31 - 78
Scoring
LHS: S. Browning 22, G. Williamson 16, J. Clancy 13, C. Blankenship 5, A. Slack 5, M. Ilderton 3, I. Miller 2
RHS: L. Johnson 25, B. Anderson 18, D. Casto 14, I. Casto 10, C. Goode 9, V. Myers 2
