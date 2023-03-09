Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

RIPLEY - The Logan Wildcats traveled to Ripley on Wednesday night in one of the Class AAA Region IV co-finals, and the homestanding Vikings ended Logan's season, topping them by a final count of 78-66 in front of a packed and energetic crowd.

The Wildcats finished the campaign at 13-11 overall, while Ripley is now 23-2 and heading to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center next week for state tournament action.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

