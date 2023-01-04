Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Ripley Lady Vikings extended their undefeated streak to 8-0 after a 13-point win over the Logan Wildcats on Dec. 28 at Willie Akers Arena.

Logan seemingly stayed with the Vikings all night, but a 12-0 fourth quarter run helped propel the Vikings to a 44-31 victory.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

