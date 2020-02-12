River View spoiled a big game from Logan’s Peyton Ilderton on Monday at West Virginia State University as the Raiders won 56-45 in the Little General Shootout at the Big House at Institute.
Ilderton poured in a game-high 25 points for the Logan Lady Wildcats.
Natalie Blankenship tossed in eight points for Logan, while Jill Tothe had five. Autumn Adkins had three, Rylee Conn two and Emma Elkins and Raegan Quick netted one point each.
Demi Lester pitched in 13 points to lead River View’s balanced attack.
Trista Lester and Kristen Calhoun had 11 each.
Logan dropped to 8-10 on the season with the loss. The Lady Cats have lost three out of their last four games.
The Lady Cats have four games left in the regular season. Logan hosts Class AA No. 3-ranked Winfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. Logan then travels to Buckleys Creek, Kentucky, on Saturday for a 1 p.m. matinee at Pike Central, Kentucky.
Logan hosts Mingo Central on Feb. 17 and heads to Independence on Feb. 19 in the regular season finale.