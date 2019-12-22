The Logan High School boys' basketball team left the Volunteer State on a good note on Saturday as the Wildcats defeated Pikeville, Ky., 61-51, in the final game of the Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Logan, 3-2, overall, had a good showing in the tournament, going 2-1.
The Wildcats defeated Muscle Shoals, Ala., 71-59 on Dec. 19, then lost 65-61 to Florida 6A school Ocala Forrest on Dec. 20 before winning by 10 points over the Panthers on Saturday.
It was the second straight year Logan had won over Pikeville. Last season, the Cats scored a 70-62 victory over the Panthers in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry, Ky.
Mitchell Hainer led Logan's balanced attack in Saturday's game as he scored 13 points. David Early was held to 12 points, while Noah Cook and Carson Cook tossed in 11 points apiece.
Aiden Slack added eight points for the Cats, while Garrett Williamson and Jarron Glick had three each.
Laithan Hall had 15 points and made 3 treys to pace Pikeville. Seth Pugh had 10 points.
Logan led 12-4 after one quarter, 26-16 at the half and 47-37 after three.
Pikeville dropped to 2-4 with the loss. The Panthers were 18-7 last season.
Logan players stayed in a multi-room cabin during its stay in Gatlinburg.
A small theater was also in the cabin and players were treated to a game film session where the Wildcats watch the 1977 Class AAA state championship game between Logan and Washington Irving on a 77-inch TV screen. Logan won 111-87 in that one, the first of two straight state titles under former coach Willie Akers.
Logan is scheduled to return to action this Friday and Saturday at the Battle of the Armory at Beckley. The Wildcats are slated to open tourney play on Friday against old Class AAA rival Beckley Woodrow Wilson.
It was Logan which defeated Beckley in the 1991 Class AAA state championship game, a year after being upset by the Flying Eagles in the 1990 state tourney semifinals.
The "Road Warrior" Cats then play at Mingo Central on Jan. 3 and travel to Man on Jan. 4 before going to Wayne on Jan. 7. The home opener at Willie Akers Arena is not until Jan. 14 when Logan hosts arch rival Chapmanville.
OCALA FORREST, FL. 65, LOGAN 61: A furious late comeback by the Logan High School basketball team fell short at the Wildcats lost 65-61 to Ocala Forrest, Fla., on Friday at the Smoky Mountain Shoutout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Ocala, a large 6A school in the Sunshine State, led Logan 15-5 after one quarter and held onto a 26-20 halftime lead. Logan then trailed 44-31 after three as Ocala outscored the Cats 18-11 in the frame.
Logan then outpointed the Floridians 30-21 in the fourth quarter but it came up short.
David Early led Logan as he pitched in 28 points in the defeat.
Mitchell Hainer had eight and Noah Cook and Aiden Slack had five each. Garrett Williamson and Cameron Hensley tossed in four points apiece and Jarron Glick and Carson Kirk netted three each.
Jack Crisne led Ocala with a 23-point effort, drilling five 3-pointers, all coming in the second half.
LOGAN 71, MUSCLE SHOALS, ALA. 59: Behind a 30-point effort from David Early the Logan High School boys' basketball team defeated Muscle Shoals, Alabama, 71-59, on Thursday in the first game of the Smoky Mountain Shootout in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Mitchell Hainer also broke into double figures in scoring with 15 points.
Garrett Williamson added nine points, Trey Brown six and Carson Kirk five for the Wildcats. Jarron Glick netted three and Cameron Hensley and Noah Cook had two each.
Mikey McIntosh led Muscle Shoals with 20 points. Jamal Acklin and Nick Griffith had 13 points apiece.
Logan trailed 20-13 after one quarter but outscored the Muscle Shoals 27-15 in the second period to take a 40-35 lead at the half. The Cats led 53-44 after three.
For Early, it was his first game he dressed this season for Logan. He sat out the first two games as he had not got in the minimum requirement of 14 practices. He was declared eligible to play by the WVSSAC after he had transferred to Beckley Prep and then back to LHS.